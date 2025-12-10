Bahamas: Air Canada launches new nonstop flights from Ottawa and Halifax to Nassau

The new direct flights are expected to make winter travel to the Bahamas easier for Canadians, as demand between the two destinations has surged in recent years.

Bahamas: Air Canada has launched new nonstop flights from Ottawa and Halifax to Nassau, giving Canadians an easier way to escape the winter cold and head to the Bahamas’ sunny beaches starting December 5.

The new direct flight schedules between the Bahamas and Canada are set to make it easier for Canadians to access the Bahamas this winter holiday season, as demands from both regions have continued to surge over the past years.

The travel surge between the two countries have continued to grow and increase over the past years, with Ottawa’s travel to the Bahamas up 54% year-over-year, and Nova Scotia increasing by 85%.

The Bahamas, offering warm ocean waters, sunny skies, and temperatures around 30°C has continued to strengthen its position as a favourite destination for Canadians, now able to be accessed with one direct flight from Air Canada.

An initiative expected to accelerate that growth by removing connections and giving travellers a faster, smoother trip south, Canada’s ultimate winter escape in just a few hours.

Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister of The Bahamas lauded the initiative by Air Canada stating that the expansion of airlift is essential to keeping pace with this growing demand. And the newly launched flights will only deepen the Bahamas connections in Canada. Making it even easier for visitors to enjoy the natural beauty, culture, and warm hospitality that defines The Islands of The Bahamas.

Air Canada’s Vice President of Network Planning, Alexandre Lefevre also spoke on the importance of increased connectivity for Canadian travellers which the non-stop flights from Nassau to Ottawa and Halifax will provide.

He proceeded to state that Canadians will now be connected to one of the Caribbean’s most popular destinations, the Bahamas. A destination that offers Air Canada’s customers more choice and convenience for winter getaways, while strengthening the airline's commitment to providing direct access to exciting leisure destinations.

The new routes now add to the broad portfolio of nonstop options available to travellers looking for a sunny holiday this winter season. Combined with the strong air service already in place, Air Canada’s new Ottawa and Halifax flights give Canadians an even more convenient way to reach The Bahamas this season.

Air Canada’s scheduled service to Nassau includes:

● Toronto (YYZ): 6–7 flights per week

● Montreal (YUL): 3–4 flights per week (seasonal variations)

● Ottawa (YOW): New weekly Friday flights starting December 5, 2025

● Halifax (YHZ): New weekly Friday flights starting December 5, 2025