Barbados shines globally with nomination in USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards 

Barbados in the global spotlight once again, as the island nation has earned a nomination for Best Caribbean Island to Visit in the USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards. The USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards are a series of travel and lifestyle accolades determined by public online voting.

After a panel of experts, including editors from USA TODAY and 10Best.com, first nominates candidates in various categories such as destinations, attractions, food and drink, hotels, and more. These nominations highlight places that demonstrate excellence, visitor appeal, cultural richness, and strong tourism value.

Once the nominees are announced, voting opens to the public through the online 10Best platform. Each individual is allowed to cast one vote per day in every category throughout the voting period. This system ensures that the final Top 10 winners truly reflect the voice and preferences of global travellers.

The public voting is now open until midday on December 29, 2025 and citizens can now vote once a day in all of these categories through noon Eastern time on Monday, January 5.

Winners will be announced on January 14, according to USA TODAY, with Barbados hoping to secure a leading position among the Caribbean’s most admired destinations. A win would further elevate the island’s profile as a world-class tourism hotspot known for its culture, natural beauty, hospitality, and year-round appeal.

Talking about the nomination, the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc noted, “With global travellers increasingly looking toward authentic and vibrant destinations, Barbados’ nomination underscores its continued excellence and growing influence in the tourism industry.”