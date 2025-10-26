Belize: Mother killed, teenage daughter injured in violent home invasion

Belize: A violent home invasion on Complex Avenue in Belize City, resulted in the death of 35-year-old Delecia Flowers and injured her teenage daughter. The incident took place around 3:00 a.m. on Friday, October 24.

According to police reports, the intruder illegally entered the small wooden house of the victims while they were sleeping. After entering, he roamed around the house and upon noticing the victims, the intruder attacked them.

Around 3:30 a.m. the neighbours reported the incident to the police as they stated the whole incident. They also told the officials that earlier today there was a fight between the teenage son of the victim and a group of young men near a basketball court in the area.

Further they stated that when the victim's daughter tried to intervene in that altercation in defense of her brother, the men also started to assault her and injured her.

After that the police immediately responded to the scene and upon arrival the officers noticed that both victims were injured as the blood was pouring out from their bodies. Following their injuries the officials quickly took them to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) for their medical treatment.

Upon reaching, the medical staff of the hospital immediately started shifting both the victims to the emergency room for their treatment but around 5:00 a.m. the mother of the child was pronounced dead from her injuries. However the daughter was alive and is receiving further treatment as she sustained head injuries.

The officials also stated that the medical staff suggested that the mother was beaten as she has several cut and wound marks on her body.

Authorities claimed that the teen son of the victim told officials that one of the attackers of his mother and sister is the man who was involved in the earlier confrontation. They also stated that they are not trying to determine the circumstances around her death and are also trying to locate the suspects.

Further the authorities claimed that the victim Flower became the 10 female victim of the murder in this year and the victim of the 3rd case of femicide within one week.

The family members of the victims took the help of Facebook to demand justice for their loved ones as they are saying that “catch them all who have done this to Delecia and her daughter.”