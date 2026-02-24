Jamaica: Three women charged after Gas Station dispute leaves one critically injured

Jamaica: Three women were charged following the dispute that began over change for gasoline, which later escalated into physical confrontation. The altercation occurred on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at Fesco service station in Whithorn, Westmoreland, which resulted in serious injuries to one of them.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force confirmed that statements have been recorded from all three women on Monday, February 23. The case file is being prepared by the police for submission at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

According to the official reports, the victim has been identified as 40-years old Dacia Forrester from Whithorn, Westmoreland. She was involved in the dispute and will also face legal charges.

The other accused women are - Collate swaby, a gas station pump attendant, who has been charged with Assault Occasioning Grievous Bodily Harm; and Forrester’s sister whose name has not been disclosed, is accused of stabbing Swaby during their altercation.

Police said that Forrester went to the station to get some gas when an argument broke out between her and Swaby over the change she received after paying for the fuel. It quickly turned heated, as the manager of the station got involved and told Forrester to leave the property.

The reports stated that Forrester returned to the station later with her sister. They started confronting Swabby and the argument escalated to physical violence. During the fight, the gas attendant allegedly poured gasoline on Forrester and used a lighter to ignite it. Forrester’s sister then attacked Swaby with a sharp object which left her injured in the eye and face.

People nearby rushed to help the women. They managed to put out the flames and called for emergency response. Forrester was taken to the hospital and later transferred to the Cornwall Regional for special care.

Doctors shared that she sustained third degree burns which cover about 70% of her body. She is still in critical condition. Swaby, along with Forrester’s sister, were taken into custody after they received medical care. The authorities are still investigating the case which will soon be presented in court.

Family members of Forrester have started a GoFundMe campaign, stating that she requires an air ambulance to get to the United States for advanced healthcare. The price of the transport is $55,000. Carol Blackwood-Hewitt, on of Forrester’s cousin sister said, “I am pleading to the public; I am begging help... I don't want to lose her. Her birthday is on the 26th of February.”

People have divided into two groups - with one supporting Forrester and the other in favor of Swabby. Nadia Green said on Facebook, “Why did the gas attendant have lighter or matches at the pump? Premeditated,” while Emiko Shirakura wrote, “What happened to pump attendant who got stabbed? Hope she is doing ok. This is clearly self defense.”