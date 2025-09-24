Jamaica: 3-year-old boy electrocuted at home in Westmoreland

The Nile district toddler, was playing in his yard when he came into contact with live electrical wires.

Jamaica: Gloom has swept over Westmoreland community as 3-year-old boy identified as Tamani Flemmings of Big Bridge parish was electrocuted while at home.

According to police reports, the 3-year-old of Nile district, Westmoreland was home playing around 9 a.m. on the ground of his home’s yard when he got entangled with loose electrical wires.

The injured toddler was quickly rushed to the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital, but tragically upon arrival the 3-year-old was pronounced dead.

The Savanna-la-Mar Criminal Investigation Branch have launched a probe into the death of the 3-year old.

Citizens of Jamaica have taken to Facebook to express their sorrow over the passing of the toddler while many ask where were his guardians with one user writing, “Wow sad, who was with him in the house sip little prince condolences to the family friends and love one.”

While another wrote, “My deepest condolences to the family. I can’t even imagine what they are going through.”

Patricia Williams added, "So sad. My sincere condolences and prayers for all . So I have questions. The first one. Electric wires run up on a pole, why is the live wires pon the ground? Where was the person who was caring for him?”