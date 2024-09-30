Pooran’s massive ton helped Trinbago win against table-toppers - Guyana Amazon Warriors

Trinbago Knight Riders, having won the toss, decided to bat first and to bring up a challenging total for the opponent.

Nicholas Pooran's massive ton gave Trinbago Knight Riders a big win over table-toppers Guyana Amazon Warriors, defeating them by 74 runs in the 30th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2024.

Trinbago Knight Riders, having won the toss, decided to bat first and to bring up a challenging total for the opponent. The decision completely went in their favour as Nicholas Pooran remained the standout performer for the team scoring 101 runs in just 59 deliveries, showcasing his skills and determination.

Pooran was supported by Jason Roy’s 34 and quick contributions from other team members including Keacy Carty and the Captain, Kieron Pollard, scoring 27 and 19 runs in 13 and 13 balls respectively.

Despite losing early wickets in the form of Shaqkere Parris for a duck and Tim David for a golden duck, Pooran’s electrifying batting and the efforts during the middle helped post a strong total of 211 runs, with five wickets down for his team.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors had to face early departure, losing their opener Kelvon Anderson in the second over, scoring only 1 run in 5 balls. However, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Shai Hope tried to form a strong partnership during the powerplay, accumulating 58 runs for the second wicket but that too didn’t remain for longer after the dismissal of Hope by Akeal Hosein.

The dismissal of Hope resulted in creating huge collapse in the batting order of Guyana Amazon Warriors. Gudakesh Motie and Imran Tahir tries to put up a fight and leading the team towards the score of 137 by scoring 26 and 20 runs.

The bowling section of the Trinbago Knight Riders remained excellent as Nathan Edward began the stride. Also, Waqar Salamkheil and Terrance Hinds dominated the game by taking consecutive wickets, taking 3 each by giving away just 26 and 17 runs respectively.

Following the game, Nicholas Pooran who was awarded the Player of the Match stated that it is his responsibility to score runs for the team and lead them towards victory. He mentioned that scoring a century is truly a special moment for him and is hoping to continue to keep this form for the betterment of the team.

The captain of the team, Kieron Pollard also called it a good game and stated that they just wanted to bat and put up a good score. He also expressed his optimism to continue this winning streak and win the title of the champion of the Caribbean Premier League 2024.

Notably, Trinbago Knight Riders will play the Eliminators against Barbados Royals. Meanwhile, Guyana Amazon Warriors will compete against Saint Lucia Kings for the Qualifier 1 of the tournament.