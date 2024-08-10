Caribbean AIDS epidemic can be ended in next 6 years if right steps are taken: United Nations

Offers new data and compelling case studies that demonstrate how this year’s key decisions and policies by global leaders could change millions of lives and potentially put an end to one of the deadliest pandemics of all time.

There is a new report from UNAIDS that stresses the importance of world leaders taking immediate action on their commitment to end AIDS as a public health menace by 2030, marking a critical turning point in the global AIDS epidemic. The report, called “The Urgency of Now: AIDS at a Crossroads,” offers new data and compelling case studies that demonstrate how this year’s key decisions and policies by global leaders could change millions of lives and potentially put an end to one of the deadliest pandemics of all time.

However, even with such progress in the fight against AIDS, the study shows troubling statistics indicating that there is still much o be done worldwide. Surprisingly enough, among the 39.9 million people living with HIV globally, there are still 9.3 million who do not have access to antiretroviral therapy which can save their lives. This results in a very unfortunate situation whereby every minute one person dies due to complications arising from AIDS.

If we look at Caribbean for instance since 2010 there has been massive improvement in combating HIV/AIDS. However over the past five years there has been an alarming slowing down in annual reduction rates for new HIV infections. At the close of 2023 Haiti alone accounted for approximately 38% while major Caribbean nations—Haiti and Jamaica were responsible for around 90% of fresh HIV infection cases within its borders up until late last year with Haiti alone carrying about 38% of this burden. For instances members from vulnerable groups including sex workers or drug users were responsible for almost half these new infections in 2022 (47%).

This report also notes that if heads of states made correct choices today regarding funding contingent upon respect for human rights issues; it would be likely that lifelong treatment demand among individuals suffering from HIV will stabilize at about twenty-nine million affected people by mid-century according to Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director UNAIDS. Otherwise, if no meaningful action is taken this number could escalate from the current 39.9 million to 46 million by 2050.

From the standpoint of leadership, UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima observes that “World leaders vowed to end the AIDS epidemic as a public health danger by 2030. They can keep this commitment, but only if they make sure that everyone's human rights are respected and that the HIV response is given enough funding.” In other words, leaders possess authority necessary for preventing millions of new HIV cases as well as saving millions of lives and ensuring all those living with HIV have an opportunity to lead full happy healthy lives.

Nevertheless, despite the expansion in treatment coverage across the Caribbean region, research findings indicate persistent challenges revolving around late diagnosis and retention of people living with HIV on long-term care programs. Among people living with HIV by the end of 2023, there were 85% who knew their status; approximately 70% were on treatment; while viral suppression was successful in about 61%. Remarkably, between 2018 and 2023 there was an increase in proportion treated and suppressed from over three quarters (79%) to almost nine out of ten persons (87%). In terms of treatment coverage women surpassed men with regard to receiving medical care since female had a level of coverage which stood at seventy eight percent while that of males was sixty five percent. Comparatively smaller percentage (39%) children were put on treatment last year compared with adults making it seem like a gap exists here between child friendly health services and population specific adult programs. Furthermore one major problem facing Caribbean countries is late recognition severe forms of HIV illness.

Healthcare Public Health Improvement, tolerance growth is 57% lower in the Caribbean since 2010 as regards AIDS-related mortality. Still, several countries including Belize, Suriname, Guyana have shown a shocking increase in the number of AIDS deaths.

The UNAIDS Multi-Country Director for the Caribbean, Dr. Richard Amenyah says that we must focus on targeted interventions such as community mobilization to address social determinants of vulnerability and transmission in our region. We need to facilitate access to therapy; make sure patients stay in care; support law reforms that strengthen human rights protection and fight against harmful gender norms and cultural practices. It also involves reaching out to key populations living with or those facing barriers to HIV care through community engagement and supporting civil society empowerment.

According to “The Urgency of Now: AIDS at a Crossroads,” this year’s choices will be the difference between achieving global targets of ending AIDS by 2030 or embarking on a long-term sustainable response towards HIV infection prevention. To achieve these goals it is important that human rights are respected; laws discriminating against women and marginalized groups are abolished while violence and discrimination are addressed so that everyone has access to HIV prevention and treatment services.

This sentiment was poignantly expressed by the UNAIDS Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean Luisa Cabal who said, “As suggested by its name ‘at a crossroads’ we can either continue excluding people based on such things like their identification, sexual orientation or occupation which will not help us overcome AIDS as threat but instead worsen it further. Or we can take another direction indicated by scientific research respect for others person’s opinion asserting human rights.” These measures have been seen before proving viability through reduction rates of new infections leading better health outcomes.”