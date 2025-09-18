Jamaica: PNP Councillor Patrick Forrester dies in gruesome motor vehicle crash in Westmoreland

Police reports say the PNP councillor and his son were in a vehicle that drifted off the Whithorn main road and crashed into a building on the afternoon of September 17.

Jamaica: Tragedy strikes the PNP camp as the party’s councillor Patrick Forrester, dies in a gruesome motor vehicle crash in Westmoreland on Wednesday.

According to police reports the PNP councillor was travelling in the vehicle with his son on the afternoon of September 17, after the vehicle they were in reportedly drifted off a section of the Whithorn main road and crashed into a building

The two in the vehicle were transported to the hospital but sadly around 3:00 p.m. Patrick Forrester succumbed to his wounds and died, leaving his son in critical condition fighting for his life in the hospital.

The car crash incident that killed the PNP councillor is still under investigations with the police yet to determine who was driving the car at the time of the crash and what was the cause of the accident.

The People’s National Party (PNP) have expressed their grief and sadness over the sudden passing of their councillor for the Petersfield Division of Westmoreland.

In a statement by the party’s leaders including PNP President Mark Golding, PNP General Secretary Dr. Dayton Campbell described Forrester as a humble and devoted servant, committed to uplifting his community and always putting people first.

He is described as a committed community leader who worked tirelessly with compassion, humility, and an unyielding dedication to the people of Petersfield. To improve their lives through causes in education, youth empowerment, and community development.

Meanwhile other PNP members were left in shock and grief as MP-elect for Westmoreland Central, Dwayne Vaz stated in the moment of grief that he is heartbroken over the passing of Forrester who was his colleague and friend.

“We will honour his memory by continuing the work he dedicated his life to.” Vaz recalled Forrester to be a pillar in the party’s community work who was always willing to go the extra mile for his people. Lastly, noting that the Petersfield Division has lost a champion, and he has lost a brother.