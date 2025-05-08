Jamaica sees 38% drop in murders: Reports

Prime Minister Andrew Holness noted that the decline is the result of years of disciplined investment in technology, personnel and infrastructure.

Jamaica: Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that the country recorded a whopping 38.2 percent reduction in murders as of May 4, 2025, as compared to the same period last year. He said that this is the result of deliberate planning, long term investment as well as a clear refusal to surrender public spaces of Jamaica to criminals.

While making the announcement, he said, “We have been at this for a very long time, making the investments, making the strategic moves, putting the right people in place to be able to be at this point where we can see results.”

The Prime Minister further emphasised that the shift has not happened overnight but through years of disciplined investment in technology, personnel as well as infrastructure. He also said that the Jamaica Constabulary Force today is not the JCF of 10 years ago and added, “It is a totally different organisation.”

According to Holness, his administration is opening a new chapter in how Jamaica fights crime, builds communities, and protects lives which is why he urged everyone to step into the future digitally equipped, morally grounded and united in purpose.

PM Holness lauded members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) for their continued service and commitment to public safety, noting that their efforts are bearing tangible results.

He also reaffirmed the Government’s unwavering commitment to supporting the JCF with the necessary tools, training, and resources to effectively combat crime and dismantle the gangs' plaguing communities across the island.

Furthermore, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to tackling social violence in all forms and noted that while major progress has been made in reducing organized violence, especially gang related murder and serious crime, the next term of the government will see intensified efforts to confront the wider culture of violence which permeates several aspects of Jamaican life.

He also emphasised that peace is a central focus of the security strategy and that strategy must ultimately make Jamaica a peaceful country however addressing murder and crime is only one part of it as there are other elements of peace that we have also been addressing, areas that require long-term interventions.