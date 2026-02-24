Dominica to welcome 11 cruise ships in final week of February
Cruise vessels are docking across the island from 23 February to 1 March, increasing visitor arrivals and supporting tourism-related businesses.
Dominica: The Ministry of Tourism announced the cruise schedule for the last week of February, from February 23rd to March 1st, 2026. Dominica will welcome eleven (11) cruise ships this week. Three vessels arrived on the island on Monday. These include - MV Viking Sea, MV Royal Clipper, and MV Star Flyer.
MV Viking Sea docked at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) with 1000 passengers. It was the first to arrive at 7:30 am. The next ship to arrive was MV Royal Clipper, which was anchored at the Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) at 11:30 am and carried 260 passengers. The last ship to dock in Dominica at Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth was MV Star Flyer with 180 passengers.
Despite arriving at different times, all ships departed from the island at 6 pm, to continue the journey to their next destination. Many people arrived on the island, which increased the tourism and economy of the island. This also helped the local businesses like tour companies, taxi services, restaurants, vendors, craft stores, and artisans.
Cruise Schedule (February 25th – March 1st, 2026)
February 25, 2026
MV Jewel of the Seas
Berth - Roseau Cruise Ship Berth
ETA - 8:00 AM; ETD - 6:00 PM
February 26, 2026
MV Grand Princess
Berth - Woodbridge Bay Port
ETA - 8:00 AM; ETD - 6:00 PM
February 28, 2026
MV Mein Schiff 2
Berth - Roseau Cruise Ship Berth
ETA - 7:30 AM; ETD - 7:00 PM
Vision of the Seas
Berth - Woodbridge Bay Port
ETA - 8:00 AM; ETD - 6:00 PM
March 1, 2026
MV Enchanted Princess
Berth - Woodbridge Bay Port
ETA - 9:00 AM; ETD - 7:00 PM
MV Silver Shadow
Berth - Roseau Cruise Ship Berth
ETA - 8:00 AM; ETD - 6:00 PM
SY Sea Cloud II
Berth - Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth
ETA - 1:30 AM; ETD - 11:00 PM
Le Bellot
Berth - Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth
ETA - 7:00 AM; ETD - 6:00 PM
