2026-02-24 14:30:56
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Dominica to welcome 11 cruise ships in final week of February

Cruise vessels are docking across the island from 23 February to 1 March, increasing visitor arrivals and supporting tourism-related businesses.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

Dominica: The Ministry of Tourism announced the cruise schedule for the last week of February, from February 23rd to March 1st, 2026. Dominica will welcome eleven (11) cruise ships this week. Three vessels arrived on the island on Monday. These include - MV Viking Sea, MV Royal Clipper, and MV Star Flyer.

MV Viking Sea docked at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) with 1000 passengers. It was the first to arrive at 7:30 am. The next ship to arrive was MV Royal Clipper, which was anchored at the Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) at 11:30 am and carried 260 passengers. The last ship to dock in Dominica at Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth was MV Star Flyer with 180 passengers.

Despite arriving at different times, all ships departed from the island at 6 pm, to continue the journey to their next destination. Many people arrived on the island, which increased the tourism and economy of the island. This also helped the local businesses like tour companies, taxi services, restaurants, vendors, craft stores, and artisans.

Cruise Schedule (February 25th – March 1st, 2026) 

February 25, 2026 

  • MV Jewel of the Seas

Berth - Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

ETA - 8:00 AM; ETD - 6:00 PM

February 26, 2026 

  • MV Grand Princess

Berth - Woodbridge Bay Port

ETA - 8:00 AM; ETD - 6:00 PM

February 28, 2026 

  • MV Mein Schiff 2

Berth - Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

ETA - 7:30 AM; ETD - 7:00 PM

  • Vision of the Seas

Berth - Woodbridge Bay Port

ETA - 8:00 AM; ETD - 6:00 PM

March 1, 2026 

  • MV Enchanted Princess

Berth - Woodbridge Bay Port

ETA - 9:00 AM; ETD - 7:00 PM

  • MV Silver Shadow

Berth - Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

ETA - 8:00 AM; ETD - 6:00 PM

  • SY Sea Cloud II

Berth - Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth

ETA - 1:30 AM; ETD - 11:00 PM

  • Le Bellot

Berth - Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth

ETA - 7:00 AM; ETD - 6:00 PM

Author Profile

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Shawn Richards.
Uncategorised

St Kitts Education Minister predicts significant strides in education sys...

2026-02-24 09:18:02

Inspections at the new site of Basseterre High School.
Uncategorised

St Kitts-Nevis government and opposition clash over new school on Bassete...

2026-02-24 09:18:02

Uncategorised

St Kitts and Nevis government warn public of 'inclement weather'

2026-02-24 09:18:02

Uncategorised

Tropical storm Paulette approaching Bermuda, hurricane warning in effect

2026-02-24 09:18:02

Vaccine shortage in Caribbean worries 'Governments' as immunization halts
Uncategorised

Vaccine shortage in Caribbean worries 'Governments' as immunization halts

2026-02-24 09:18:02

Adrianna Laing with her father Adrian (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Survivor shares tragic tale after Jamaica house fire killed 3 including t...

2026-02-24 09:18:02

Tropical Storm Beryl forms 1900km east of Trinidad and Tobago, heavy rains expected (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Tropical Storm Beryl forms 1900km east of Trinidad and Tobago, heavy rain...

2026-02-24 09:18:02

Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad-born U.S. Judge halts Trump administration’s deportation of Guat...

2026-02-24 09:18:02