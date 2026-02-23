‘El Mencho’ killed in Mexican Military Operation in Jalisco

Authorities said he died after being wounded in a security raid in Tapalpa, triggering violent reprisals across several states.

Mexico: Notorious drug cartel leader, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, famously known as “El Mencho,” was killed on Sunday, February 22, as a result of a major Mexican military operation in the state of Jalisco. He was the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

The Mexico’s Ministry of Defense confirmed the news soon after his death. They stated that the 59-year-old Nemesio Rubén, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), died on Sunday.

According to the reports, the military operation was conducted by the Mexican special forces in the mountain town of Tapalpa, Jalisco, which is famously known as the main drug stronghold for the CJNG. The operation was also assisted by the US Air Force and National Guard.

Further the reports claimed that, when the officers went to the location, they were attacked by the suspects with high power weaponry, forcing them to return fire. During the confrontation, several shots were fired by both sides.

While the confrontation was still ongoing, Rubén Oseguera was shot by one of the officers and was injured. The officers immediately took him to Mexico City via their aircraft for emergency medical treatment. Despite their efforts, the drug leader succumbed to his injuries.

The news of his death and military operation triggered a wave of violent protests among the cartel members and suspects in different states. They are setting cars, supermarkets, and gas stations on fire as a part of the riots and have blocked around 250 major highways.

The blocking of roads, burning vehicles, and disrupted transportation networks mainly took place in the states of Jalisco, Michoacán, Colima, Tamaulipas, Guanajuato, and Aguascalientes.

Authorities described this situation as total chaos as President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo condemned the situation but acknowledged the disruption of illegal drug trafficking and killing of drug mafia.

Several major airlines including American Airlines and Air Canada, suspended their flights to Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara, following the protests.

Officers also stated that during the confrontation at least 7 National Guard members and several cartel gunmen were killed during the initial operation and subsequent clashes.

The US State Department also issued a security alert to their American citizens who are staying in Mexico, while also advising them to take shelter in a safer place and to stay away from the affected regions.

US defense officials confirmed that “American authorities supported Mexican authorities in conducting their operation but stressed that the mission itself was carried out by Mexican forces.”

Security analysts advised every citizen as well as the government to stay alert while warning them that “the cartel’s leader is dead but that does not mean the organisation will not work anymore. They will remain active and operational.”

Authorities of Mexico are on high alert as they know the consequences of the death of one of the world’s most powerful drug traffickers, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes.