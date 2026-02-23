2026-02-23 12:13:31
Grenada unveils week-long ‘Spicetivities’ line-up across Island

Events will run from 23 February to 1 March in Grenada and Carriacou, featuring beach limes, live music, themed nights and food specials at venues across the islands.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

Grenada: Pure Grenada has announced the next schedule for Spicetivities, which will continue Sunday, February 23 to Sunday, March 1 in Grenada and Carriacou. These everyday events will allow visitors and locals to enjoy several indoor and outdoor activities, good food, drinks, and lively entertainment.

Special events will be hosted at bars, restaurants and beaches, throughout the week. Individuals can enjoy their morning with breakfast by the sea or relax in the evening with live music and drinks at the bar. Some events also feature happy hours, karaoke nights, themed parties and beach limes.

The celebrations will continue in both Grenada and Carriacou, with several venues offering different activities to enjoy, ranging from brunch and BBQs to DJs and live bands.

SPICETIVITIES GRENADA

Sunday, February 23 

  • Rise & Shine – Breakfast at GYC Yacht Club – 7:30am

  • Margarita Monday, Mixers Bar & Lounge – 9:00am

  • Mix & Muddle Monday, Utopia Corner

  • Sip & Paint, Grand Anse Vendors Market (daily) – 10:00am

  • Happy Hour, Le Phare Bleu (daily) – 4:00pm

  • Mic & Mix Mondays, Rumors Bar & Lounge

Tuesday, February 24 

  • Wine Down Tuesdays, Mixers Bar & Lounge – 9:00am

  • Tacos & Tapas, Mount Cinnamon – 4:00pm

  • Caliente Tuesdays, Utopia Corner

  • Buy Two, Get One Pizza Free, Pizza, Le Phare Bleu

  • Trivia & Pasta, Prickly Bay Marina – 7:30pm

  • Karaoke Beer Pong & Games, West Indies Brewery – 8:00pm

Wednesday, February 25 

  • Whiskey Wednesday, The Lab Grenada – 9:00am

  • Wingz Wednesday, Grenada Yacht Club – 12:00pm

  • Dollar Wings, Le Phare Bleu – 4:00pm

  • Cruisers Night, Secret Harbour – 5:00pm

  • Street Food Wednesday, Dodgy Dock – 6:30pm

  • Bingo Night, Prickly Bay Marina – 7:30pm

Thursday, February 26 

  • Slice & Brew, Silversands Beach House – 6:00pm

  • Dollar Wings, Tacos & Karaoke, Prickly Bay Marina – 6:00pm

  • Wings & Wine Thursday, Utopia Corner – 7:00pm

  • Live Band, Grand Anse Vendors Market – 7:00pm

  • Tipsy Karaoke, The Lab Grenada – 7:00pm

  • Latin Night, West Indies Brewery – 8:00pm

  • Bottomless Thursday, Lavo Lanes – 9:00pm

Friday, February 27 

  • After Work Lime, Punj-Abi – 5:00pm

  • Best Fridays, After Work Lime, Utopia Corner

  • Friday Night Formula, The Lab Grenada – 6:00pm

  • Bonfire Fridays, Mount Cinnamon – 6:30pm

  • Sea, Sand & BBQ, Silversands Grand Anse – 7:00pm

  • La Fin, Chez Louis – 8:00pm

  • Turn Up Fridays, Mixers Bar & Lounge – 8:00pm

Saturday, February 28 

  • Plantation Breakfast, Mt. Parnassus – 7:00am

  • Poolside Rhythms, Chez Louis – 3:00pm

  • Half Pizza, Prickly Bay Marina – 4:00pm

  • Saturday Night Live, Sails Restaurant & Bar – 7:00pm

  • Live Band Saturdays, Junction – 9:00pm

Sunday, March 1 

  • Sunday Brunch, Chez Louis – 11:00am

  • Sunday Roast, Prickly Bay Marina – 12:00pm

  • Sunday BBQ Buffet Lunch, Petite Anse Hotel – 12:30pm

  • Lunch & Lime, Six Senses La Sagesse – 1:00pm

  • BBQ & Live Band Sundays, Aquarium – 3:00pm

  • Live Band Sundays, Umbrellas – 6:00pm

SPICETIVITIES CARRIACOU 

Friday, February 27 

  • Afterwork Lime, Wayne’s Bar – 4:00pm

  • Take a Sip and Chill After Vibes, Mr. Grill International – 4:00pm

  • Grill & Chill, Alistar’s Bar – 6:00pm

Saturday, February 28 

  • Take a Sip and Chill After Vibes, Mr. Grill International – 4:00pm

Sunday, March 1 

  • Beach Lime, Jason’s Bar, Paradise Beach – 6:00pm

Author Profile

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

