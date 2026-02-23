Grenada unveils week-long ‘Spicetivities’ line-up across Island

Events will run from 23 February to 1 March in Grenada and Carriacou, featuring beach limes, live music, themed nights and food specials at venues across the islands.

Grenada: Pure Grenada has announced the next schedule for Spicetivities, which will continue Sunday, February 23 to Sunday, March 1 in Grenada and Carriacou. These everyday events will allow visitors and locals to enjoy several indoor and outdoor activities, good food, drinks, and lively entertainment.

Special events will be hosted at bars, restaurants and beaches, throughout the week. Individuals can enjoy their morning with breakfast by the sea or relax in the evening with live music and drinks at the bar. Some events also feature happy hours, karaoke nights, themed parties and beach limes.

The celebrations will continue in both Grenada and Carriacou, with several venues offering different activities to enjoy, ranging from brunch and BBQs to DJs and live bands.

SPICETIVITIES GRENADA

Sunday, February 23

Rise & Shine – Breakfast at GYC Yacht Club – 7:30am

Margarita Monday, Mixers Bar & Lounge – 9:00am

Mix & Muddle Monday, Utopia Corner

Sip & Paint, Grand Anse Vendors Market (daily) – 10:00am

Happy Hour, Le Phare Bleu (daily) – 4:00pm

Mic & Mix Mondays, Rumors Bar & Lounge

Tuesday, February 24

Wine Down Tuesdays, Mixers Bar & Lounge – 9:00am

Tacos & Tapas, Mount Cinnamon – 4:00pm

Caliente Tuesdays, Utopia Corner

Buy Two, Get One Pizza Free, Pizza, Le Phare Bleu

Trivia & Pasta, Prickly Bay Marina – 7:30pm

Karaoke Beer Pong & Games, West Indies Brewery – 8:00pm

Wednesday, February 25

Whiskey Wednesday, The Lab Grenada – 9:00am

Wingz Wednesday, Grenada Yacht Club – 12:00pm

Dollar Wings, Le Phare Bleu – 4:00pm

Cruisers Night, Secret Harbour – 5:00pm

Street Food Wednesday, Dodgy Dock – 6:30pm

Bingo Night, Prickly Bay Marina – 7:30pm

Thursday, February 26

Slice & Brew, Silversands Beach House – 6:00pm

Dollar Wings, Tacos & Karaoke, Prickly Bay Marina – 6:00pm

Wings & Wine Thursday, Utopia Corner – 7:00pm

Live Band, Grand Anse Vendors Market – 7:00pm

Tipsy Karaoke, The Lab Grenada – 7:00pm

Latin Night, West Indies Brewery – 8:00pm

Bottomless Thursday, Lavo Lanes – 9:00pm

Friday, February 27

After Work Lime, Punj-Abi – 5:00pm

Best Fridays, After Work Lime, Utopia Corner

Friday Night Formula, The Lab Grenada – 6:00pm

Bonfire Fridays, Mount Cinnamon – 6:30pm

Sea, Sand & BBQ, Silversands Grand Anse – 7:00pm

La Fin, Chez Louis – 8:00pm

Turn Up Fridays, Mixers Bar & Lounge – 8:00pm

Saturday, February 28

Plantation Breakfast, Mt. Parnassus – 7:00am

Poolside Rhythms, Chez Louis – 3:00pm

Half Pizza, Prickly Bay Marina – 4:00pm

Saturday Night Live, Sails Restaurant & Bar – 7:00pm

Live Band Saturdays, Junction – 9:00pm

Sunday, March 1

Sunday Brunch, Chez Louis – 11:00am

Sunday Roast, Prickly Bay Marina – 12:00pm

Sunday BBQ Buffet Lunch, Petite Anse Hotel – 12:30pm

Lunch & Lime, Six Senses La Sagesse – 1:00pm

BBQ & Live Band Sundays, Aquarium – 3:00pm

Live Band Sundays, Umbrellas – 6:00pm

SPICETIVITIES CARRIACOU

Friday, February 27

Afterwork Lime, Wayne’s Bar – 4:00pm

Take a Sip and Chill After Vibes, Mr. Grill International – 4:00pm

Grill & Chill, Alistar’s Bar – 6:00pm

Saturday, February 28

Take a Sip and Chill After Vibes, Mr. Grill International – 4:00pm

Sunday, March 1