Grenada unveils week-long ‘Spicetivities’ line-up across Island
Events will run from 23 February to 1 March in Grenada and Carriacou, featuring beach limes, live music, themed nights and food specials at venues across the islands.
Written by Kofi Nelson
Grenada: Pure Grenada has announced the next schedule for Spicetivities, which will continue Sunday, February 23 to Sunday, March 1 in Grenada and Carriacou. These everyday events will allow visitors and locals to enjoy several indoor and outdoor activities, good food, drinks, and lively entertainment.
Special events will be hosted at bars, restaurants and beaches, throughout the week. Individuals can enjoy their morning with breakfast by the sea or relax in the evening with live music and drinks at the bar. Some events also feature happy hours, karaoke nights, themed parties and beach limes.
The celebrations will continue in both Grenada and Carriacou, with several venues offering different activities to enjoy, ranging from brunch and BBQs to DJs and live bands.
SPICETIVITIES GRENADA
Sunday, February 23
Rise & Shine – Breakfast at GYC Yacht Club – 7:30am
Margarita Monday, Mixers Bar & Lounge – 9:00am
Mix & Muddle Monday, Utopia Corner
Sip & Paint, Grand Anse Vendors Market (daily) – 10:00am
Happy Hour, Le Phare Bleu (daily) – 4:00pm
Mic & Mix Mondays, Rumors Bar & Lounge
Tuesday, February 24
Wine Down Tuesdays, Mixers Bar & Lounge – 9:00am
Tacos & Tapas, Mount Cinnamon – 4:00pm
Caliente Tuesdays, Utopia Corner
Buy Two, Get One Pizza Free, Pizza, Le Phare Bleu
Trivia & Pasta, Prickly Bay Marina – 7:30pm
Karaoke Beer Pong & Games, West Indies Brewery – 8:00pm
Wednesday, February 25
Whiskey Wednesday, The Lab Grenada – 9:00am
Wingz Wednesday, Grenada Yacht Club – 12:00pm
Dollar Wings, Le Phare Bleu – 4:00pm
Cruisers Night, Secret Harbour – 5:00pm
Street Food Wednesday, Dodgy Dock – 6:30pm
Bingo Night, Prickly Bay Marina – 7:30pm
Thursday, February 26
Slice & Brew, Silversands Beach House – 6:00pm
Dollar Wings, Tacos & Karaoke, Prickly Bay Marina – 6:00pm
Wings & Wine Thursday, Utopia Corner – 7:00pm
Live Band, Grand Anse Vendors Market – 7:00pm
Tipsy Karaoke, The Lab Grenada – 7:00pm
Latin Night, West Indies Brewery – 8:00pm
Bottomless Thursday, Lavo Lanes – 9:00pm
Friday, February 27
After Work Lime, Punj-Abi – 5:00pm
Best Fridays, After Work Lime, Utopia Corner
Friday Night Formula, The Lab Grenada – 6:00pm
Bonfire Fridays, Mount Cinnamon – 6:30pm
Sea, Sand & BBQ, Silversands Grand Anse – 7:00pm
La Fin, Chez Louis – 8:00pm
Turn Up Fridays, Mixers Bar & Lounge – 8:00pm
Saturday, February 28
Plantation Breakfast, Mt. Parnassus – 7:00am
Poolside Rhythms, Chez Louis – 3:00pm
Half Pizza, Prickly Bay Marina – 4:00pm
Saturday Night Live, Sails Restaurant & Bar – 7:00pm
Live Band Saturdays, Junction – 9:00pm
Sunday, March 1
Sunday Brunch, Chez Louis – 11:00am
Sunday Roast, Prickly Bay Marina – 12:00pm
Sunday BBQ Buffet Lunch, Petite Anse Hotel – 12:30pm
Lunch & Lime, Six Senses La Sagesse – 1:00pm
BBQ & Live Band Sundays, Aquarium – 3:00pm
Live Band Sundays, Umbrellas – 6:00pm
SPICETIVITIES CARRIACOU
Friday, February 27
Afterwork Lime, Wayne’s Bar – 4:00pm
Take a Sip and Chill After Vibes, Mr. Grill International – 4:00pm
Grill & Chill, Alistar’s Bar – 6:00pm
Saturday, February 28
Take a Sip and Chill After Vibes, Mr. Grill International – 4:00pm
Sunday, March 1
Beach Lime, Jason’s Bar, Paradise Beach – 6:00pm
Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.
