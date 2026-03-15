Bahamas: Two Injured in shooting at Eleuthera; three arrested

The victims were airlifted to New Providence for further medical care and are reported to be in stable condition, while police recovered the yellow vehicle used in the attack and continue their investigation.

Bahamas: A shooting incident took place at an establishment on Saturday night, March 14, 2026. Two individuals, a man and a woman, were found injured with gunshot wounds in the Green Castle area of Eleuthera, Bahamas. The police launched an official investigation into the case.

They responded to an emergency call at around 9:30 pm. They conducted a preliminary investigation after arriving at the site and found that a group of individuals drove to a location off Queen’s Highway in a yellow car. They then opened fire before fleeing the location.

During the incident, a 27-year old man was shot in the groin. A 30-year old woman was also reported to have been wounded in her buttocks by a bullet. The victims were brought to a nearby local hospital for immediate medical treatment.

They were later airlifted to New Providence for further medical care. The doctors reported that both the victims are in a stable condition. Their names have not been made public by the police officials yet.

Following the shooting, police took three men in custody in connection to the incident. The suspects are 46, 39, and 32 years old respectively. Investigators also recovered the yellow vehicle along with a gun.

Police said that the investigation is still in progress as they try to determine the cause or the motive behind the shooting. No information on the suspects have been shared either.

The authorities are urging anyone who has any information to contact police by calling 911,919 or the nearest police station at Eleuthera. The general public may also call 300-8476 and report any tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

Locals are praising the police for arresting the suspects soon. Monalisa Wells said, “This is crazy! Glad the culprits were caught ! Prayers for the persons injured,” while John Wood wrote, “Eleuthera becoming the second crime island next to New Providence. Same for accidents.”