Trinidad: Man shot dead by Police in Ste. Madeleine following alleged cutlass attack

Police in Ste. Madeleine, Trinidad and Tobago, shot a man in self-defence after he allegedly attacked two men with a cutlass, authorities said.

Trinidad and Tobago: A man was shot and killed by the police along Old Trainline Road in Ste. Madeleine on early Sunday morning, April 26, 2026.

The police responded to reports that two men had been attacked and harmed with a cutlass at 1:30 am. Both the victims suffered deep chop wounds.

They found a man named Shivanand Jogie at the scene. He was in possession of a cutlass and a hammer. The police tried to control the situation, but it escalated quickly. The suspect started moving towards the officers and tried to attack them.

Authorities said that the officers opened fire at him in self-defence. Jogie sustained gunshot injuries and was disarmed. He was taken to San Fernando General Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The police recovered both the weapons at the scene. They also took the two men with chop wounds to the hospital for treatment. No update has been shared by the authorities on their present health status.

The probe into the shooting continues, as the authorities have even urged the locals with any information related to the incident to contact the nearby police station. The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service said that they are reviewing the incident from all possibilities and the series of events that led to the shooting.

Mixed reactions from the public

Locals have taken to social media and are criticizing the officers for killing Jogie. Derek Hamilton said, “Where's the bodycams footage to prove this is actually what transpired,” while Cindy Ramsaran stated, “We stop shooting in hand and foot to disarm a person ok.”

Some people are also praising them for their quick response. Dave Raj said, “He deserves what he got. Good work officers,” while Michael GP wrote, “Great job ttps. But we know the police shouldn't kill him.”