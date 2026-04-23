Missing man found dead after alleged planned killing in Trinidad

Investigators say the victim was lured to a home for an air conditioner repair, where he was attacked and is believed to have died the same day he went missing.

Trinidad and Tobago: A man was brutally killed after being lured to a home under false pretence of a job. The man was identified as Frederick Aaron Stevenson from Las Lomas #3, who was reported missing on April 11, 2026.

According to the investigators, the victim was called to a residence to fix an air conditioner. He was attacked there with a sledgehammer and died due to his wound. Police believe that he died the same day he went missing.

They also said that the victim’s body was taken and then dumped in a forested area off Esmeralda Road in Las Lomas to cover the crime. The police also conducted a search operation along with other units on April 15. They found the victim’s remains the same day.

A post-mortem examination took place at the Forensic Science Centre on April 17. Stevenson’s autopsy report confirmed that he died of severe blunt force to the head.

Police arrested two men in connection with the incident. Both the suspects were later released based on advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard, pending further investigations. Authorities said that they will not face charges for murder, but can face charges for unlawful disposal of the body.

At present, the Investigators are looking for two primary suspects, who have been identified as cousins James Dwaraka and Ronaldo Pereira. The police believe that these men are directly involved in the killing and currently hiding.

Authorities said that the murder was planned and targeted. The property is linked to one of the suspects. The police have secured the place as the main crime scene.

Stevenson was cremated on April 22, 2026. Locals have taken to social media to share their condolences. One of them said, “Real sad. What monsters we making in trinidad,” while another stated, “The jaw dropper here is WHO HIDING ALLEGED MURDERERS????? Smh ... Could never be me.”

The police are asking individuals with any information on the suspects to report to the Region 2 Homicide Bureau of Investigations or call 999 or 555.