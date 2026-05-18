2026-05-18 11:45:35
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Over 90 exhibitors showcase Belizean entrepreneurship at Made in Belize Expo 2026

During the opening ceremony, Mayor Pablo Cawich welcomed attendees and highlighted the need to create opportunities that strengthen local businesses and support Belmopan’s continued growth as Belize’s capital city.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Belize: The ‘Made in Belize’ Expo officially came alive at the Sir George Brown Field on Saturday, May 16, 2026 from 11 am to 8 pm. The event brought together entrepreneurs, businesses and community members with what locals are now calling a true celebration of Belizean innovation and talent.

As the event commenced, Mayor Pablo Cawich delivered the welcome address and emphasised the importance of creating opportunities that strengthen local businesses and continue to move Belmopan forward as the Capital City of Belize.

Organized by the Belize Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) in collaboration with the Belmopan City Council, the event is the premier platform for promoting local MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) and homegrown products.

Initiated in 2018, the trade show has grown from hosting 50 businesses to welcoming over 90 local exhibitors this year. It operates as both a direct-to-consumer marketplace and a Business-to-Business (B2B) networking hub.

The expo features a massive array of authentic Belizean products and services such as artisanal food and beverage, crafts and fashion, health and beauty as well as services.

Among the many standout exhibitors at the expo was DML Bamboo Straw which proudly captures the title of Most Eco-Friendly Product during the event’s highly anticipated Best Booth Competition. Organisers recognised the business for its commitment to sustainability, innovation and environmentally conscious entrepreneurship.

Expressing gratitude following the win, DML Bamboo Straw thanked everyone who visited and supported their booth throughout the event. The company also extended special appreciation to the Belize Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) for organising what many described as a successful celebration of Belizean-made products and businesses.

The 2026 Made in Belize Trade Show also highlighted several other outstanding entrepreneurs from across the country. Following the event, the BCCI issued a statement and congratulated the exhibitors for their creativity, presentation and continued dedication to strengthening Belizean entrepreneurship.

The winners of the Best Booth Competition included:
• Overall Best Booth – Thorough Beauty
• Most Outstanding Youth Entrepreneur – HEYABBZ
• Most Outstanding Female Entrepreneur – Lindz Handmade Treasures
• Most Outstanding Male Entrepreneur – Smithy’s Natural Blend
• Most Eco-Friendly Product – DML Bamboo Straw

The Chamber praised all participants for continuing to elevate locally made products and showcasing the talent, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit that continue to drive Belize’s growing business community forward.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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