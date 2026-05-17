Powerful 6.0 Earthquake shakes Eastern Caribbean, tremors felt across multiple islands

Residents across Antigua, Barbuda, Dominica, and nearby islands reported strong shaking after a shallow earthquake struck the Eastern Caribbean on May 16.

A powerful earthquake struck the Eastern Caribbean yesterday morning, May 16, 2026. The initial automatic readings from the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI SRC) recorded it as a magnitude of 6.5 but the US Geological Survey later revised the scale to 6.0.

According to the reports, the earthquake took place around 10:50 am AST (local time). The epicenter was located in North Atlantic, which is at about 80 km northeast of St. John’s, Antigua and 70 km east-southeast of Codrington, Barbuda.

UWI SRC also noted that it was a shallow quake and occurred at a depth of about 30 to 31 km.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) confirmed that there was no major tsunami threat to the region. Four conditions that might cause a tsunami following an earthquake are:

The earthquake has to take place under water or cause material to move underwater or into the water.

The earthquake should at least 6.5 magnitude

The earthquake has to break through the surface of the earth and take place in shallower depths, not deeper than 70 kilometers.

The earthquake has to produce vertical motion in the sea floor by several meters.

The earthquake was felt across a wide range of islands with residents claiming that it was experienced from Puerto Rico in the north to St. Vincent in the south.

People in Antigua and Barbuda said that the shake was very strong and of a long duration. Locals said that items like groceries fell from the shelves but no structural damage was reported.

Moderate tremors were also felt in Anguilla, Montserrat, Guadeloupe, Dominica, St. Kitts and Nevis, St Martin, and the Virgin Islands.

The UWI SRC warned of more aftershocks in the coming days and some may be stronger than 3.5 magnitude. Authorities are also asking the residents to stay calm and prepared as the region is located near an highly active tectonic boundary between the Caribbean and North American plates.

Many people are sharing their experience on social media. One individual said, “We felt it at Galley Bay. Our building shook for about 30 seconds, but felt like an eternity,” while another stated, “It started with a rough rumble and then everything began swaying, you could actually hear the earth moving.”