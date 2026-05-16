19-year-old shot dead on Grace Ebanks Street in Belize City

Police say Lamar Garnett was killed inside a yard off Jane Usher Boulevard on Thursday night, as investigators probe possible links to recent shootings in Belize City.

Belize: A 19-year-old Belize City resident was shot and killed on Thursday night in Port Loyola area of Belize, confirmed the police. The victim has been identified as Lamar Garnett, a Belizean laborer of Grace Ebanks Street.

According to reports by police officials, shortly after 8:40 p.m., residents in the area heard several gunshots coming from a yard near Jane Usher Boulevard. When authorities arrived at the scene, Garnett was found lying motionless inside the yard with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Police say Garnett was at home at the time of the incident when a man described as being of Hispanic descent allegedly entered the yard before producing a firearm and opening fire in his direction. After the attack, the gunman reportedly escaped by running through the back of the property before disappearing from the area.

Despite the quick response from law enforcement officers and emergency personnel, Garnett was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators processed the area for evidence as residents gathered nearby with many expressing fear and concern over the continuing violence affecting the community.

Authorities have not yet disclosed a motive for the killing and no suspects have been detained in connection with the incident. However, sources close to the investigation believe the murder could possibly be linked to two recent killings that shocked Belize City earlier this month.

Notably, two teenagers identified as 17-year-old Alwin Marin Junior and 18-year-old Jahleil Westby were also shot dead by unknown assailants. Westby’s body was discovered on April 10 while Marin’s decomposing body was later found in a bushy area on April 16 which was not far from where Westby had been located. Both murders remain under active investigation and police have not officially confirmed any connection among the cases.

With the third incident taking place in a span of one month, residents in Port Loyola are saying that they are increasingly worried for the safety of their families as shootings continue to plague the area.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or have information that could assist investigators to come forward as inquiries into Garnett’s murder continue.