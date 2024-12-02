Friday, 6th December 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Guyana welcomes InterCaribbean Airways’ inaugural flight from Grenada

The inaugural flight on Sunday was welcomed to Guyana with huge celebrations, marked by a water canon salute and brief ceremony at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

Monday, 2nd December 2024

The regional air carrier InterCaribbean Airways has officially launched nonstop flights from Grenada to Guyana.   

The inaugural flight on Sunday was welcomed to Guyana with huge celebrations, marked by a water canon salute and brief ceremony at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.  

Flights to operate twice a week 

According to the information, this new service will operate twice a week and promises to boost regional ties while providing a convenient air link between the two countries. 

The airline also noted that that this route is aimed at strengthening ties, boosting regional tourism while creating unforgettable travel opportunities for both nations.  

InterCaribbean will provide services on this route every Thursday and Sunday with the departure time from Maurice Bishop International Airport in Grenada at 12 20 pm, arriving in Guyana at 1 50. Meanwhile, the return flights will leave Guyana at 2 35 pm and land in Grenada at 4 10 pm. 

Inaugural flight’s grand arrival in Guyana 

To mark the flight’s inaugural arrival to the island nation, a welcome ceremony was hosted by the Guyana Tourism Authority in collaboration with the Cheddi Jagan International Airport. 

Several officials were also present on the inaugural flight including Minister of Mobilization Andy Williams, Chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority Randall Dolland and CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority Petra Roach. The officials were welcomed by Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority Kamrul Baksh and his team.  

While speaking at the launch ceremony, Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority lauded this new connection, emphasizing the importance of regional travel for tourism. 

Notably, as part of the new flight route between Guyana and Grenada via interCaribbean Airways, a team of 10 Grenadian media representatives, content creators and social media influencers are participating in a series of tourism experiences across Guyana beginning Sunday and ending on December 5. 

Grenadian influencers in Guyana
Upon their arrival, the team was treated to a welcome dinner at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, Georgetown. A team of 10 Guyanese is also experiencing Grenada for the same period. 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

St Kitts and Montenegro signs visa waiver agreement

Monday, 2nd December 2024

Uncategorised

Opposition call out St Kitts-Nevis PM for ‘pretending economy is good’

Monday, 2nd December 2024

Lennox Linton, leader of the opposition in Dominica.
Uncategorised

Budget failed to address development challenge, says Dominica opposition

Monday, 2nd December 2024

Uncategorised

Brantley encourages youth to take advantage of opportunities provided by...

Monday, 2nd December 2024

Speaker Michael Perkins.
Uncategorised

Speaker Perkins to Dr Denzil Douglas over assembly letter- 'Misdirected'

Monday, 2nd December 2024

Uncategorised

Dominica's status as ICAO's member to benefit significantly says DASPA's...

Monday, 2nd December 2024

Uncategorised

Scotiabank's New Kingston branch to reopen on Monday

Monday, 2nd December 2024

Prince William and Kate Middleton land in Jamaica amid protests
Uncategorised

Why Jamaica is unhappy with Prince William's visit?

Monday, 2nd December 2024