Guyana welcomes InterCaribbean Airways’ inaugural flight from Grenada

The inaugural flight on Sunday was welcomed to Guyana with huge celebrations, marked by a water canon salute and brief ceremony at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

The regional air carrier InterCaribbean Airways has officially launched nonstop flights from Grenada to Guyana.

The inaugural flight on Sunday was welcomed to Guyana with huge celebrations, marked by a water canon salute and brief ceremony at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

Flights to operate twice a week

According to the information, this new service will operate twice a week and promises to boost regional ties while providing a convenient air link between the two countries.

The airline also noted that that this route is aimed at strengthening ties, boosting regional tourism while creating unforgettable travel opportunities for both nations.

InterCaribbean will provide services on this route every Thursday and Sunday with the departure time from Maurice Bishop International Airport in Grenada at 12 20 pm, arriving in Guyana at 1 50. Meanwhile, the return flights will leave Guyana at 2 35 pm and land in Grenada at 4 10 pm.

Inaugural flight’s grand arrival in Guyana

To mark the flight’s inaugural arrival to the island nation, a welcome ceremony was hosted by the Guyana Tourism Authority in collaboration with the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

Several officials were also present on the inaugural flight including Minister of Mobilization Andy Williams, Chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority Randall Dolland and CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority Petra Roach. The officials were welcomed by Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority Kamrul Baksh and his team.

While speaking at the launch ceremony, Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority lauded this new connection, emphasizing the importance of regional travel for tourism.