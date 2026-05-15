Belize: Nine-year-old girl dies after SUV crash in Stann Creek District

Police said the driver told investigators she mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake before the collision that left nine-year-old fatally injured.

Belize: A nine-year-old girl from Red Bank Village in the Stann Creek District lost her life following a traffic collision at an intersection on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The child has been identified as Vanessa Cal.

The police reports indicate that the incident involved an SUV. The vehicle was driven by a woman, while a man was sitting in the passenger seat.

According to Assistant Superintendent Stacy Smith, the driver said that she saw Vanessa riding a bicycle at a high speed as they approached the intersection. She tried to stop the car but hit the accelerator mistakenly instead of the brakes. The SUV ran into a fence while Vanessa’s bike crashed into the car.

The police also said that the driver told the investigators that the child was responsive after the incident and did not display any visible signs of injury. Vanessa was taken to a nearby home shortly after the collision.

However, after about 10 minutes, the young girl started foaming at the mouth. She was rushed to the Independence Polyclinic for emergency medical care but later died.

Authorities have detained both the driver and the passenger as the investigation is still ongoing. No other information has been made available as the police are awaiting medical reports which will determine the cause of the child’s death.

Locals have turned to social media to share their condolences with the victim and her family. One individual said, “Just sad sad my prayers and sympathy goes up to the little family and little friends,” while another stated, “I think the driver was a first time behind the wheel and also had a panic attack at the same time this is so sad for the family of the child that lost her life.”