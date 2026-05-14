Caribbean Airlines introduces new Trinidad–Curaçao route with fares starting at US$152

The new service between Port of Spain and Curaçao is expected to boost regional tourism, business travel and cultural exchange, with fares starting from just over US$150.

Trinidad and Tobago: Caribbean Airlines has launched twice-weekly flights connecting Trinidad and Curaçao in a move which is expected to improve regional travel between the two Caribbean destinations. The service operates between Piarco International Airport in Port of Spain and Curaçao International Airport with one way-fares starting from as low as US$152 from Trinidad and US$153 from Curaçao.

According to the information by the airline, flights will be operating on every Tuesday and Wednesday. Departures from Trinidad are scheduled for 3:30 PM with flights arriving in Curaçao at 5:20 PM while return flights leave Curaçao at 6:20 PM and arrive in Trinidad at 8:00 PM.

The airline said the new route is expected to support tourism, business travel and cultural exchange within the Caribbean region.

While announcing the development online, the airline said, “Your next Caribbean getaway is closer than you think. Enjoy easy, convenient twice-weekly flights between Trinidad and Curaçao and escape to island energy, beautiful beaches, vibrant culture and unforgettable moments.”

Trinidad is known for its energetic atmosphere, delicious local cuisine, and beautiful mix of nature and city life. Some of the key attractions include the world’s largest natural asphalt lake at La Brea Pitch Lake, birdwatching at Caroni Swamp, and scenic drive to Maracas Beach known for its local “bake and shark” delicacy.

Curaçao is famous for its brightly colored waterfront buildings, crystal-clear water, and relaxed atmosphere. Travelers can visit the Caribbean beaches, vibrant Dutch-Caribbean colonial architecture, try local food, and explore unique natural landscapes. These include the capital city Willemstad, Curaçao Sea Aquarium, and Shete Boka National Park.

The new route is expected to allow more visitors to travel on the route and explore both the islands. It creates more opportunities to improve tourism, business travel and cultural exchange between the islands.