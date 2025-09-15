American tourist, 58, dies in snorkeling accident at Ocho Rios, Jamaica

The drowning incident occurred around 10 a.m. when a tourist, snorkeling on vacation, suddenly became unresponsive in the water.

Jamaica: Adventure turns deadly as 58-year-old American tourist dies following a snorkeling accident in Ocho Rios, St Ann, on Saturday. The deceased male reportedly from Port Charlotte in Florida and a guest at the Sandals Ochi hotel in Ocho Rios, Jamaica lost his life in the tragic incident.

According to eyewitnesses, the drowning incident reportedly occurred around 10 a.m. when the tourist, who was snorkeling on vacation, suddenly became unresponsive in the water. The 58-year-old was rushed to the nearby St Ann’s Bay Hospital, where he was pronounced dead following doctor’s examinations.

The Sandals Resorts International issued a statement on Sunday on the death of the 58-year-old stating that they are deeply saddened over the tragic passing of one of their guests who experienced a medical emergency while participating in an outside snorkeling excursion.

The statement went on to note that the American tourist was given immediate medical attention and was swiftly rushed to the nearby hospital where he passed away.

The statement concluded by The Sandals Resorts International offering their sincerest and heartfelt condolences to the guest’s family and friends during this difficult time, as they will continue to provide ongoing support.

Meanwhile, Jamaica’s Tourism Liaison Office and the St Ann’s Bay Police have launched an active investigation into the incident.

Condolences have poured in across the Caribbean as multiple citizens took to Facebook to offer their condolences and raise concerns over the health sector with one user writing, “Just like that anyone’s life may be cut short. I’m very sorry. Condolences to his family.”

Another questioned Jamaica’s hospital and emergency systems and wrote, “Jamaica has hospital and emergency services to respond to these types of situations? Mr Tufton needs to make sure every parish has a well equipped emergency system. Including working ambulance services.”

Meanwhile other citizens have raised concerns over the actual cause of his death due to his age, as they wait for the autopsy, with one user writing, “Don’t snorkel or dive alone, especially if you’re over 40 (the new 50).”