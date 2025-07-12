Saint Lucia: Autopsy Confirms Drowning in American Tourist Travis Wyant Case

Although the family of Travis Wyant objected to an autopsy, authorities proceeded with the procedure despite their refusal.

Saint Lucia: Drowning has been officially confirmed as the cause of death in missing American tourist Travis Wyant’s case, a development first suspected by WIC News. The results were released by the Pathology Department of the Owen King EU Hospital (OKEU) after a delay in autopsy procedures by the department.

According to reports, the family of the deceased refused an autopsy to be conducted over Wyant’s body, however the procedure was still carried out by the authorities. The autopsy was conducted on 10th July by the pathologists at OKEU, after delays by the department as it was earlier scheduled to take place the same day the body was discovered.

Wyant, a 37-year-old tourist from the USA who came to Saint Lucia for a vacation went missing a day before he was scheduled to make a departure. Wyant didn’t report to his hotel for a check out and even missed his flight on 7th July which raised concerns of his disappearance.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force immediately launched an investigation into the case, and they were able to discover the body of the American tourist the next day on 8th July. The pathologist who performed the autopsy confirmed that the American Tourist’s body didn’t show any signs of trauma which may have led to his death.

The family of Travis Wyant on the other hand has cited their concerns over the results citing that Wyant’s disappearance is a mystery as his personal belongings have not been discovered yet. These include a Rolex watch worn by Wyant and a suitcase which he had with him on the night of his disappearance.

The sister of Travis Wyant who initially launched a campaign on social media through a social media post to find his brother has cited his dissatisfaction over the news stating that she is heartbroken and frustrated and the family demands answers over his missing personal belongings.

The Saint Lucia Police Force has however assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted over the circumstances revolving around Wyant’s death.