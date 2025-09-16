Dominica: Calibishie water project 95% complete, promises reliable supply for residents

The DAWASCO project, funded by the Government of Dominica and the Caribbean Development Bank, is now nearing completion just days after its September 2 launch.

Dominica: In a significant development for Dominica’s water sector, the Calibishie Water Project is already about 95% complete and is set to benefit the residents of Calibishie and surrounding areas, who will soon be receiving reliable clean water supply.

The project executed by DAWASCO and funded by the Government of Dominica along with the Caribbean Development Bank is now in its final stages after only days since its launch on September 2.

“Today we can say that we are finally seeing the project come to fruition,” said Parliamentary representative of Paix Bouche Constituency, Lakeiya Joseph, who was at the ongoing work area in Calibishie.

She began by noting the difficulty that the people of Calibishie have been facing with the unstable water supply for over 30 years, especially in areas like Savant Pai and the Quart cocoa region, including the surrounding ridges. Today, with the project in its final stages, they will soon see the benefits.

“Over 30 residents of Calibishie, including truck drivers, equipment operators, timekeepers, and laborers, are currently engaged in the works,” she said. She highlighted that the project not only promises reliable water systems but also creates significant employment opportunities for the community. Notably, one of the youngest workers is 18 years old and is currently enrolled in a tertiary education institution.

The Parliamentary Representative further said, “The supply network is about 95% complete with over 3,700 feet of pipe laid.” The project is said to have a total of over 7,000 feet of main pipeline laid, marking it as one of the most significant water infrastructure upgrades in the community's history, highlighted Joseph.

Lakeiya Joseph concluded by stating that the project has been well-received by the citizens of Calibishie, who are not only grateful for the upcoming water supply but also for the employment opportunities and community involvement that will positively impact the lives of thousands.

According to project officials, the Calibishie Water Supply Project initiative also fulfills a pledge made during the last general election that has actually been kept.

On the other hand, DOMLEC has also advanced work on the power supply to the new water pump station, which is also about 95% complete. Officials say that the development system not only supports the water system but also opens doors for future expansion of utilities in the area.

“The entire water supply project nationally is just above 30 million easy dollars and this Calibishie water project costs 4.5 million dollars in that region,” said Joseph. With water security finally within reach, the people of Calibishie can now look forward to a future where access to this basic necessity is no longer a challenge.