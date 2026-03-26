Man stabbed to death after argument in Antigua

Police said a dispute between two men at All Saints traffic lights escalated into violence, leaving one with fatal injuries after being struck with a sharp object.

Antigua and Barbuda: A fatal stabbing on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, led to the death of a 29-year old man from All Saints. The authorities have not revealed any other details about the victim yet.

According to the police reports, an argument erupted between the two men at the All Saints traffic lights in the evening, at around 5:18 pm. The argument escalated and soon turned physical and violent.

During the fight one of them took out a sharp object and hit the other man in the neck. This left the victim with serious injuries. The sharp object used to hurt the victim has not been located yet.

As the Police received the complaint, the Emergency Response Teams (ERT) were promptly sent to the crime scene. Upon their arrival, they immediately transported the injured man to Sir Lester Bird Medical centre in an ambulance. Although the medical team tried their best to save him, he could not be saved and was declared dead at 5:58 pm.

The authorities are investigating the incident and have not shared any information about the suspect with the public, to continue the search and find the clue into the stabbing and death.

They have also urged the locals with the information to contact the police at the nearest station or to call at 460-1000.

Raising concerns the Locals have extended prayers and support to the family and friends of the victim. One social media user with the name Joycelyn Francis commented, “Jesus take the wheel condolences to his family circle and friends RIP, whatever happened should not happen, he could be saved,” and another user with the account name Kenisha Tonge stated, “Condolences to the family in pain.”

During an interview with the media, one neighbour of the victim stated that he was a kind man and died due to somebody’s anger issues, the administration should take strict action against such culprits.

Another similar incident of violent altercations that led to a fatal stabbing occurred in Newfield on March 16, 2026. This argument turned into a fight that also resulted in the death of Daniel Lewis. After continuous stabbing incidents locals have raised their concerns on the safety measures and lenient penalties.