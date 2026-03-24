Trinidad: Fisherman found dead at sea after disappearing during solo trip 

The fisherman left home and took a taxi to the Alcan Fishing Depot in Chaguaramas, where his pirogue was docked, relatives revealed.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 47-year-old fisherman from Beetham Gardens, Port of Spain in Trinidad was found dead at sea in Chaguaramas on Monday. According to the information received by the sources, Anton Osmond of Beetham Gardens, an employee of the Water & Sewerage Authority (WASA) and an avid fisherman left his residence around 7 am on Friday and has been missing since then.

The deceased’s relatives said that Osmond left home and took a taxi to go to the Alcan Fishing Depot in Chaguaramas where his pirogue is docked.

Sources further revealed that the victim left the fishing depot with his boat and went for fishing. Sometime after midday fellow fishermen observed the victim’s boat drifting at sea and he was not on board.

Soon after this, the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard was contacted and the vessel was found at sea in the vicinity of Five Islands Amusement Park. A cell phone believed to be owned by Osmond was also found aboard the vessel. The boat was subsequently taken to Staubles Bay.

The following day, Osmond’s relatives reported him missing to the authorities. Shortly after 6 pm on Monday, the victim’s partially decomposed body was found floating at sea in the vicinity of Alice Point.

The scene was then processed by Crime Scene Investigators and the District Medical Officer of Trinidad and Tobago ordered a post mortem examination to be performed on the body.

Police officials said that they are continuing investigations into the incident and the circumstances surrounding the sudden disappearance and death of the fisherman.

The discovery has left the locals in shock with several of them taking to Facebook and expressing their condolences. “Way I am sorry to hear that! My condolences to the family always cool fly high my brother,” said a local named Lesley Morales while another said, “This is so sad on behalf of your fellow co-workers we say condolences to the family.”