Cayman Islands police deployed to Anguilla amid rising gang violence

The officers will stay in Anguilla for about four weeks to support the RAPF in addressing the rising crime situation.

Anguilla: A contingent of eight RCIPS police officers from Cayman Islands have been deployed to boost the Royal Anguilla Police Force and assist the British Overseas Territory with increasing gang tension and violence recently. The contingent comprises of six firearm officers, one police inspector who is a Tactical Firearms Commander along with a drone operator.

According to the information, the officers will remain in Anguilla for around four weeks, and this will assist the RAPF with the much-needed support in order to tackle the escalating crime situation. The deployment of the officers is being funded and supported by the government of the United Kingdom.

While talking about the development, Commissioner Kurt Walton said that it is important that they support the BOT colleagues whenever possible and added that they have been very fortunate in the Cayman Islands where there have been limited reasons to call for outside assistance.

Walton said that he remains confident that if the circumstances were reversed, the support would have been reciprocated. He mentioned that the deployment of the officers has been carefully balanced with the current staffing levels in order to ensure that the community will not be left vulnerable during this time.

Apart from this, the Governor of Anguilla, Julia Crouch, Premier Cora Richardson and the Minister of UK with responsibility for Overseas Territories Stephen Doughty also joined forces to tackle crime in the country.

Reportedly, the Governor and Premier spoke with Stephen Doughty MP and outlined local action being taken which included the recruitment of police officials some of whom will be specialist armed response officers.

Minister Doughty also lauded the work of police officials in such challenging circumstances and confirmed a package of United Kingdom’s support for the Royal Anguilla Police Force which includes funding for the deployment of police officials from the Cayman Islands, six new police investigators, extending the UK funded police investigator team and a team of six additional armed officers.

The Minister, Premier and Governor condemned the recent shootings and confirmed their commitment to work together to combat criminal activity and tackle the causes of crime.