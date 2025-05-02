Friday, 2nd May 2025
Cayman Islands Election Shock: No party wins majority, coalition talks begin after historic upset

Preliminary results showed the People’s Progressive Movement secured the most seats with seven, but still fell short of a parliamentary majority.

Friday, 2nd May 2025

Cayman Islands: In one of the biggest political shocks in recent history in the Caribbean, no single party in the Cayman Islands clinched a majority in Wednesday’s general election. Following the results, political parties in this British Overseas territory are now scrambling and looking to form coalitions on Thursday. 

According to the information, the preliminary results revealed that the People’s Progressive Movement won seven seats in the Parliament which was the most out of all parties however it was still short of a majority. 

The results also disclosed that two newly formed parties – the Cayman Islands National Party which was founded by the former manager of Ernst & Young and the Caymanian Community Party, found by members of the dissolved party United People’s Movement – grabbed four seats each. Moreover, three independent candidates also won seats in Parliament and the parties are not expected to court them and form a coalition.  

It is being said that the leader of the party which wins at least 10 of the 19 elected seats in the Parliament will be announced as the new premier. Apart from this, two other Parliament seats are also appointed.  

Also, in a major shock, an independent candidate in the Cayman Islands Julie Hunter secured the seat which was held by veteran politician McKeeva Bush for 40 years now. Bush, who is the former premier of the Cayman Islands, was outed after corruption accusations against him which he denied. Back in October 2022, he resigned as the speaker of Parliament after other allegations of sexual harassment.  

The complete results of 2025 General Elections in Cayman Islands are as follows: 

West Bay North – Rolston Anglin  

West Bay West – Julie Hunter  

West Bay Central – Katherine Ebanks-Wilks  

West Bay South – Andre Ebanks  

George Town North – Joseph Hew  

George Town West – Pearlina McGaw-Lumsden  

George Town Central – Kenneth Bryan  

George Town South – Gary Rutty  

George Town East – Roy McTaggart  

Red Bay – Roy Tatum  

Prospect – Michael Myles  

Savannah – Heather Bodden  

Newlands – Wayne Panton  

Bodden Town West – Christopher Saunders  

Bodden Town East – Dwayne Seymour  

North Side – Johany Ebanks  

East End – Isaac Rankine  

Cayman Brac West and Little Cayman – Nickolas DaCosta  

Cayman Brac East – Juliana O’Connor-Connolly 

Monica Walker

