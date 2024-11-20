Wednesday, 20th November 2024
Dominica’s President Sylvanie Burton arrives in Guyana ahead of CARICOM-India Summit

The summit is schedule to take place today (Wednesday, November 20, 2024) and will bring together the Prime Minister of India, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit and the heads of governments of CARICOM Member states.

Dominica: President of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Sylvanie Burton has arrived at the Eugene F Correia International Airport in Guyana on Tuesday ahead of the CARICOM-India Summit. She is being accompanied by her husband Gilbert Burton. 

President Burton is also in Guyana to confer the Dominica Award of Honour on the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. 

Notably, the President of Dominica, Burton, will be conferring Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the highest national award of the country just a few hours from now during the opening ceremony at the Guyana Marriott Hotel. 

As the Dominican leader arrived at the airport, she was accorded with a warm ceremonial welcome and guard of honour by the Guyanese military forces. The airport was also adorned with the flags of Guyana and Dominica while the military officials were also seen holding the Dominican flag high and welcoming the president to the island nation for the historic summit. 

The Indian Prime Minister has arrived in Guyana for a three day State Visit during early hours on Wednesday. He was given a warm welcomed by the President of Guyana Dr Irfaan Ali at the airport. 

The President was accompanied by several of his Cabinet as well as senior officials from the Joint Services at the airport. 

Later that day, President Ali introduced Prime Minister Modi to several CARICOM leaders at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Georgetown who were gathered for the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit. These included Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley and Chairman of CARICOM Dickon Mitchell who also serves as the Prime Minister of Grenada. 

CARICOM leaders Mia Mottley, Dickon Mitchell and Dr Irfaan Ali with PM Narendra Modi
Not only this, but PM Modi also met with several members of the Indian diaspora in Guyana and observes a cultural display which represented unity in diversity under the renowned "One Guyana" initiative.

The two leaders are also anticipated to engage in many high-level meetings and oversee the exchange of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) later today.

Monica Walker

