Bushfire in Salisbury damages farms, destroys crops in Dominica

A bushfire in Grand Savanne, Salisbury has destroyed crops and water infrastructure across about 2.5 acres of farmland, with farmers reporting significant agricultural losses.

Dominica: A bushfire occurred on June 3, 2026 in Grand Savanne, Salisbury area, within the West Agricultural Region of Dominica. The natural occurrence has resulted in major losses to agricultural production and has also damaged the farm infrastructure.

Preliminary assessments indicate that around two and a half acres of agricultural land were affected during the bushfire incident earlier this week. Among those impacted is vegetable farmer Olivia Benjamin Vidal who reportedly lost her entire watermelon, pumpkin, eggplant and bell pepper crops, all of which were cultivated under a drip irrigation system.

In addition to this, the fire also destroyed water storage tanks with a combined capacity of 2,500 gallons which represent a substantial setback to the overall farming operation of Olivia.

Following reports of the incident, the Ministry of Agriculture conducted an initial assessment of the affected area. Officials met directly with affected farmers to determine the extent of the damage and assess immediate needs. Further evaluations will be undertaken as necessary to inform any additional support that may be required.

The Ministry has extended its sympathies to the affected farmers and acknowledged the hardship resulting from the loss of crops, infrastructure and investment. In response to the incident, the Ministry is also encouraging residents, farm labourers and landowners to exercise caution when disposing of vegetation and agricultural waste.

They also encouraged farmers to adopt sustainable alternatives such as composting and mulching which also contribute to improved soil fertility, moisture retention and nutrient conservation.

According to the government, wherever the use of fire is deemed necessary, individuals are advised to consult with the Fire and Ambulance Service and closely monitor weather conditions, particularly wind speed and direction in order to reduce risk of fires spreading beyond their intended area.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Blue and Green Economy said that they remain committed to supporting the farming community and promoting safe and sustainable agricultural practices that protect livelihoods, property, and the environment.