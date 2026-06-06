2026-06-06 13:18:38
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Bushfire in Salisbury damages farms, destroys crops in Dominica

A bushfire in Grand Savanne, Salisbury has destroyed crops and water infrastructure across about 2.5 acres of farmland, with farmers reporting significant agricultural losses.

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

Dominica: A bushfire occurred on June 3, 2026 in Grand Savanne, Salisbury area, within the West Agricultural Region of Dominica. The natural occurrence has resulted in major losses to agricultural production and has also damaged the farm infrastructure.

Preliminary assessments indicate that around two and a half acres of agricultural land were affected during the bushfire incident earlier this week. Among those impacted is vegetable farmer Olivia Benjamin Vidal who reportedly lost her entire watermelon, pumpkin, eggplant and bell pepper crops, all of which were cultivated under a drip irrigation system.

In addition to this, the fire also destroyed water storage tanks with a combined capacity of 2,500 gallons which represent a substantial setback to the overall farming operation of Olivia.

Following reports of the incident, the Ministry of Agriculture conducted an initial assessment of the affected area. Officials met directly with affected farmers to determine the extent of the damage and assess immediate needs. Further evaluations will be undertaken as necessary to inform any additional support that may be required.

The Ministry has extended its sympathies to the affected farmers and acknowledged the hardship resulting from the loss of crops, infrastructure and investment. In response to the incident, the Ministry is also encouraging residents, farm labourers and landowners to exercise caution when disposing of vegetation and agricultural waste.

They also encouraged farmers to adopt sustainable alternatives such as composting and mulching which also contribute to improved soil fertility, moisture retention and nutrient conservation.

According to the government, wherever the use of fire is deemed necessary, individuals are advised to consult with the Fire and Ambulance Service and closely monitor weather conditions, particularly wind speed and direction in order to reduce risk of fires spreading beyond their intended area.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Blue and Green Economy said that they remain committed to supporting the farming community and promoting safe and sustainable agricultural practices that protect livelihoods, property, and the environment.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

St Kitts-Nevis: 2 persons in custody as police investigates fatal shootin...

2026-06-06 11:35:02

Uncategorised

New dive equipment for Tobago Cays Marine Park

2026-06-06 11:35:02

Uncategorised

It might take 7 years to get property possession in SKN under CBI, indica...

2026-06-06 11:35:02

Uncategorised

700 sailors from 32 countries participates in 600-mile yacht race in Cari...

2026-06-06 11:35:02

American Airlines to reintroduce New York to Saint Lucia flights amid huge demand (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

American Airlines to reintroduce New York to Saint Lucia flights amid hug...

2026-06-06 11:35:02

Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda Art Week opens with vibrant celebrations and cultural...

2026-06-06 11:35:02

Jamaica

Jamaica: Massive fire ravages Ocho Rios Market, destroys over 10 stalls

2026-06-06 11:35:02

Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda set to welcome over 90 cruises and 200,000 visitors t...

2026-06-06 11:35:02