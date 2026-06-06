Guyana: Seven-year-old boy killed in East Bank Essequibo

Police are investigating a deadly attack in Zeelugt that left a seven-year-old boy dead and his 72-year-old great-grandmother hospitalised with stab wounds.

Guyana: A seven-year-old boy was killed following a violent attack in a residence in Phase 3 of Zeelugt New Housing Scheme in East Bank Essequibo on Friday, June 5, 2026.

Guyana Police Force has identified the child as Adriel Aftab Mohamed. They also found an injured 72-year-old woman, believed to be the child’s great-grandmother and identified as Halima Itwari, at the same location.

Police officers said that one of the victims’ relatives went to the house at around 5:05 am and made the discovery. The woman was found wounded inside the home, while the child was lying motionless.

Emergency response teams were called at the scene. The injured woman was taken to the De Kinderen Regional Hospital, where she has been admitted for care and is listed in stable condition. She sustained stab wounds to her neck.

Officers at the scene also reported that they found visible injuries on the child’s body along with a deep-cut wound on his throat. They also recovered a knife suspected to have been used in the attack. The item has been taken into police custody for further examination.

The child’s body was also taken to De Kinderen Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. It was later transferred to Ezekiel Funeral Home, as a post-mortem examination had been scheduled at a later date.

The deceased child’s father told the reporters, “Right now me aint get no feelings, me whole skin numb, I miss me son, I sorry I din deh hay to protect me son. The reason why me son stay home hay he alone because I got to go and get money.”

Investigators have questioned many individuals and are also reviewing CCTV footage from the scene. Police are continuing their efforts to identify and locate the suspect/suspects.