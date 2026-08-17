2026-09-14 03:41:06
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Trinidad: Woman allegedly detained in taxi, driver accused of indecent exposure

A woman reported that a taxi driver allegedly locked the vehicle doors, exposed himself and refused to let her leave while travelling from San Fernando to Debe.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Trinidad and Tobago: A recent report by a woman from Trinidad and Tobago, noting that she was detained inside a taxi by the driver as he exposed himself to her and allegedly refused to let her out, while travelling from San Fernando to Debe has raised serious concerns among the residents.

According to the reports, the incident allegedly occurred around 11:20 a.m on Monday morning, February 16, 2026, after the victim boarded a taxi, that was a silver Nissan Almera, registration number PCD 2697, along the Cross Crossing, San Fernando.

Police officers from the San Fernando police district had commenced their investigations as soon as the report was made and the matter is being investigated as a report of false imprisonment and serious indecency.

The woman reported that as the vehicle reached the Dumfries Road, La Romaine, near the Hermitage Mosque, the taxi driver locked the doors and started exposing himself to her before moving ahead to behave indecently with the woman.

She noted that she got scared and became frightened and repeatedly asked the driver to let her go and leave the vehicle, but her request was continuously refused by the man.

Further, she mentioned that as the driver allegedly refused to let her go, he then instructed her to perform a provocative dance for him, while he committed the indecent act.

The woman, having no other choice, complied and performed for him while being locked inside the vehicle, the police alleges.

As per the additional reports, the driver continued his indecent act, while continuing along the SS Erin Road towards Debe, and dropped the woman off near the mobile outlet and drove away.

The woman has reported the incident at the Penal Police Station and from there the case was forwarded to the San Fernando Criminal Investigation Department.

Investigators along with WPC Sheppard and PC Maignot subsequently visited the scene, made observations and identified the areas where surveillance footage may be available.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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