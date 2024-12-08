Pilot Tevin Belasco operates 1st flight to hometown Saint Lucia after 9 years

A major highlight of this flight was that onboard was First Officer Tevin Belasco who is a proud son of Saint Lucia, experienced his first flight into the island nation as a pilot since earning his wings nine years ago.

Saint Lucia: American Airlines' flight AA3076 arrived at the Hewanorra International Airport in Saint Lucia at around 12 30 pm on Saturday, marking the return of non stop Saturday services between New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport and Saint Lucia.

The return of this service highlights the increasing demand for Saint Lucia from the New York and Tri-State area.

As the flight landed at the airport, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) gave a warm welcome to the pilot for fulfilling his dream of flying as a pilot into his home country. Several others also joined the SLTA to welcome the pilot including officials from SLASPA and his family, who together celebrated this special milestone.

Belasco was seen waving the Saint Lucian flag high from the window of the air plane, showcasing his love for his country.

The pilot also took to his official Instagram account to express pride over this moment and noted, “I am elated to announce that after 9 years of being a Pilot, I will be operating the American Airlines reintroduction flight 3076 from New York JFK to Saint Lucia UVF today Saturday, December 7, 2024."

"This would be my first time operating a flight to my island home since becoming a pilot. To work this flight to the place where my passion for aviation started, is a great honor. This is truly a dream come true," he added.

As he boarded the flight, he also made an announcement saying that the flight is special for him because this is the first time after nine years becoming a pilot that he is actually flying back home to the island of Saint Lucia where he was born and raised.

He also thanked his parents for investing in him throughout their life and it is because of them that he was able to become a pilot.