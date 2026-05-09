Trinidad and Tobago: 23-month-old among three killed in shooting at Belmont

Police said gunmen opened fire on a family vehicle in Belmont on Thursday morning, killing two men and a 23-month-old child, while the child’s mother remains hospitalised in critical condition.

Trinidad and Tobago: Three people, including a 23-month-old baby, have been dead in a shooting that took place on Thursday morning, May 7 on Upper St Francois Valley Road. The mother of the baby was also severely injured in the shooting.

The victims are identified as 30-year-old Aquil “Fats” Kafi, his wife 36-year-old Antonia Cain-Kafi, their 23 month old son Akini and their friend 28-year-old Anthony “Monster” Wilson.

According to the police, they had gotten into a silver Toyota Aqua and were about to take their child to the daycare, when they were stopped by a second vehicle, blocking their path.

Two armed men exited the vehicle and began firing at their car. Kafi and Wilson jumped out and tried to get away by running down hill but the shooters pursued them and kept on shooting. Both the men died at the scene.

Although hurt, Antonia Cain-Kafi took up her bleeding son and ran for help as she screamed for support. Neighbors came to the aid of the mother and they rushed the two to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital. Akini died due to his injuries in the hospital, while Antonia remains in critical condition.

The officers from the Belmont Police Station were on mobile patrol around 8:35 am, when they received reports of gunshot sounds in the location.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) launched an investigation into the case. They also recovered 37 spent shell casings of different calibres at the crime scene. The suspects have been missing since fleeing the crime scene in their car.

The community in Belmont and nearby areas were shocked by the shooting. Kafi and his family lived at Serraneau Road, while Wilson lived at Chinatown on Upper St Francois Valley Road.

This is the couple’s second time through this heartbreak. In July 2025, their 14-year-old son, Zion Roberts, was killed in a shooting at Serraneau Road.

Deputy Police Commissioner Suzette Martin said that the killings were very serious and asked the public for help in the investigation which may include any information, CCTV or dash cam footage.

“This is an extremely tragic and deeply disturbing incident which has shaken not only the Belmont community, but the entire country. The murder of innocent citizens, including a child, is unacceptable and will be met with an aggressive and coordinated law enforcement response,” she added.