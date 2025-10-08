Eight killed in 24 hours across Trinidad as gun violence spirals out of control 

A gunman, wearing a hoodie, was reportedly waiting in the bushes outside the victim’s home and shot him as he pulled up.

Trinidad and Tobago: A recent surge in violent crime has been reported in Trinidad and Tobago, with eight individuals killed in separate incidents over the past 24 hours. The latest of these was reported on Tuesday, October 7, 2025 around 10 30 pm when a business, identified as Darren Mohamdally, was shot and killed at Mohamdally Street off Joyce Road in Chaguanas.

According to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Department, Mohamdally was ambushed and shot multiple times near Med X Pharmacy. Police confirmed that he died inside his black coloured Hilux pickup further down the street.

It is said that a gunman, wearing a hoodie, was waiting outside the victim’s home in bushes, and shot the victim as he pulled up outside.

Soon after that police officers from the Central Division responded and are continuing investigations into the circumstances surrounding the murder.

Mohamdally’s killing marks the fifth homicide recorded on Tuesday and the eighth within a 24-hour period, as the country continues to grapple with a surge in violent crime.

Another victim was a man from San Juan who was gunned down in Cunupia over Venezuelan woman. The 27-year-old was identified by the police as Andrew Morales, of Petit Bourg.

According to reports, Morales went to visit a Venezuelan woman at her residence located along Marshall Trace, Cunupia, when he was confronted by a male named Patchi. The suspect immediately pulled out a firearm and shot Morales thrice in the head before fleeing the crime scene.

Morales was then rushed to the Chaguanas District Health Facility, where he was pronounced dead. The police officials are now looking for the suspect and are asking the public for assistance.

Meanwhile, on Monday night, two men were shot dead at Moses Avenue in San Juan, and a woman was stabbed to death at Old Train Line, Marabella.

Then on Tuesday, two brothers were gunned down at Mt. Hope Road Extension, San Juan, followed by another man who was shot dead in Malick, Barataria, before Morales’ killing in Cunupia capped a bloody 24-hour period across the country.