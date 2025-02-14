Guyana: Senior doctor terminated, two suspended over negligence in stillbirth case

The victim filed a complaint with the hospital after her traumatic experience, prompting authorities to ensure it doesn't recur.

Guyana: A senior doctor has been terminated while two others were suspended following an internal investigation which found them culpable of negligence and mistreatment of a Venezuelan woman who delivered a stillbirth in Guyana.

Reportedly, a 32-year-old Mayhem Gonzalez Venezuelan mother came forward to the local media detailing her horrifying experience while birth on January 18, 2025, at the hospital. She allegedly delivered a stillborn baby girl and lamented the treatment which she received during the process.

Gonzalez, who has a five-year-old son born at the same hospital, said she was shocked at the drastic difference in treatment she received this time.

The victim formally filed a complaint with the hospital following her horrific experience last month and since then the authorities have been working with her to ensure the same does not happen again.

Recently, Gonzalez said that she met with the hospital authorities on Thursday, and they assured her about the actions which will be taken against the doctors. “They will issue a report at 1 pm about the sanctions that will be imposed on the doctors and nurses who treated me the day my daughter died,” she said.

Following the investigation, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation took this necessary decision and terminated one and suspended two others.

According to an official statement from the hospital, an independent review panel determined that the doctors involved failed to follow the required medical protocols and the panel discovered that the senior doctor, who had overlooked the case, failed to supervise the two others which led to a breakdown in procedures.

It was further noted that the senior doctor will not come back to work ever while the suspended doctors will be off duty for 28 days.

The hospital further expressed their sincere apologies over the incident and said that they feel deep regret and also acknowledged the impact on the affected family. They further reiterated the commitment towards continuous improvement, accountability as well as upholding the highest standards of patient care.

Also, the institution’s Chief Executive Officer Robbie Rambarran, several weeks ago, had promised to complete a thorough investigation into the incident and impose “drastic action” against those found culpable.