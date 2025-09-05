2025-09-05 23:16:30
Guyana: Former National Cyclist Alanzo Greaves dies in high-speed motorcycle crash on Mandela Avenue

Speeding without a helmet, 36-year-old Alanzo Greaves tragically lost control of his motorcycle and crashed near the Botanical Gardens on Mandela Avenue.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Guyana: A tragic accident took place in Mandela Avenue in Georgetown, near the Botanical Gardens on Wednesday, September 3, 2025 where a former National Cyclist, a 36-year-old Alanzo Greaves, lost his life.

According to the details shared by Guyana police, Greaves was riding his red, white, and black coloured Ducati motorcycle (Registration CH 5222) in high speed and without wearing a safety helmet.

Further the police investigation revealed that the victim, Greaves was speeding his bike along the eastern side of Mandela Avenue when he lost his control which caused the motorcycle to veer off and crashed into a heap of mud on the roadside.

Despite the prompt arrival of Emergency Medical Technicians at the scene and providing medical attention to the victim. However, he did not survive and was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical officer Dr. Walcott.

It is being claimed by the Guyana police that they are investigating the matter and the surrounding of the incident for further information related to the case. Authorities are also urging the public to help them if they know anything related to the accident.

The President Irfaan Ali has also expressed his condolences to the victim’s family and  friends, and also to the entire cycling community. He also described the victim as an "outstanding sportsman who represented Guyana well."

Also the news of Greaves' passing has sent shockwaves through the entire sports community and left many mourning the loss of a talented cyclist. The community of Guyana also expressed their condolences to the deceased family and friends.

It is being said by the community that the victim has left behind his 3 children, his friends, and relatives. As they know the condition of the deceased family and friends, the community is coming together to offer their support and condolences to his loved ones during their difficult time.

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

