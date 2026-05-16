Dominica highlights tourism growth and major projects at Caribbean Travel Marketplace 2026

Dominica reported strong increases in visitor arrivals and cruise tourism while outlining major infrastructure projects, including an international airport and cable car system, during CHTA Marketplace 2026.

Dominica displayed its growing tourism industry and future development plans at the Caribbean Travel Marketplace (CHTA) 2026, as it positioned itself as one of the top performing and evolving destinations in the Caribbean region. The island participated in the event as a Gold Sponsor.

A high-level presentation was held during the annual press conference in Antigua on Thursday, May 14. Several regional tourism leaders, international media, and travel industry partners attended the event.

CEO of Discover Dominica Authority and Director of Tourism, Marva Williams, focused on highlighting the rapid development that the tourism sector in Dominica has experienced. This includes an increase in visitor arrivals and major infrastructure investment.

“We are seeing strong visitor growth, major investment in national infrastructure and increasing global interest in destinations centered on authenticity, wellness, sustainability and meaningful experiences. Dominica is well positioned within that global shift,” she added.

Williams highlighted the island’s recent growth and large-scale projects aimed at strengthening the island’s tourism sector in the long-term. Visitor arrivals increased by 15%, totaling 496,635 visitors in 2025 compared to 432,989 visitors in 2024.

Stayover arrivals also increased by 19%, recording a total of 99,846 tourists compared to the pre-COVID period in 2019. The growth trend continued into 2026, with stayover arrivals rising by another 10% in the first quarter compared to the same period last year.

Cruise tourism also recorded significant growth. The island had 409,761 cruise tourists from October 2025 to April 2026, representing a 23% rise as compared to the previous cruise season. This marked Dominica’s strongest cruise performance since the 2010/2011 season.

Williams also cited the successful execution of the “Nature of Love” campaign, which put the island on the world map as a destination for romance, wellness, and adventure travel. She also invited the travelers to visit the island during the “Summer the Nature Island Way” campaign, where they can enjoy hiking, diving, wellness retreats, and local culinary activities.

The presentation also highlighted some of the major projects that are expected to transform the tourism industry. This included the construction of the international airport project, the geothermal power station, and the Dominica Cable Car, which is set to be the biggest mono cable car system in the world upon completion in October 2026.

Other developments involve the construction of a marina, wellness tourism projects, and the establishment of the first sperm whale sanctuary. Dominica has also been recently selected by National Geographic as one of the Best Places in the World to Travel in 2026.

Discover Dominica Authority expressed gratitude to the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association for the opportunity to participate in Marketplace 2026 and reiterated its dedication to fostering tourism ties regionally and internationally.