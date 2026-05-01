Belize: Second arrest made in killing of 19-year-old technician

A second suspect has been charged in the murder of 19-year-old Jamir Cambranes, as police continue investigations into the fatal shooting.

Belize: The police have made a second arrest in connection with the murder of 19-year-old technician Jamir Rudel Cambranes. Suspect Kameron Kareem Heusner, 21-years-old, was brought before the Belize City Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, April 30, and was charged with murder.

The first suspect the police arrested was 19-year-old Kenrick Lindbergh Robinson on Monday, April 25. The construction worker from Laura Dunn Street in the Antelope Street area was also charged with one count of murder.

According to the police, Heusner was driving a silver Chevrolet Equinox on the night the victim went missing. Cambranes was last heard from on April 21, 2026. Investigators said that he arrived outside Robinson’s residence on Laura Dunn Street by bicycle about 7:30 pm. He later took a photo of the car at about 8:40 pm.

Surveillance footage revealed that Cambranes entered the vehicle at Robinson’s house alongside two other people, including Robinson. The car then drove away from the area and towards the Burrell Boom/Hattieville Road.

Cambranes also sent messages and images to his girlfriend, including a photo of the vehicle and its number plate. She used phone tracking to locate him shortly after 11:15 pm, when he stopped responding to her messages.

His body was later found in the nearby bushes with multiple gunshot wounds during the early hours of Wednesday, April 22.

Investigations into the case are still active. Heusner was not required to enter a plea due to the seriousness of the charge. He was remanded to the Belize Central Prison and is scheduled to return to court on June 22, 2026 along with Robinson.

Locals have taken to social media to share their condolences. One of them said, “I wonder why tho. What did the deceased saw or knew. All his actions makes me believe he knew he wasnt going back home. But ,...Why,” while another stated, “Great job keep on investigating until you all get a proper and right conviction.”