2026-04-23 14:04:17
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Belize: Teen Shot Dead on Burrell Boom Road; Police Hunt Suspects

Police said they responded to gunfire at 1:56 a.m. and found Cambranes lying motionless on a roadside with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Belize: A 19-year-old male was shot and killed along the Burrell Boom/Hattieville Road in Belize on Wednesday morning. The victim has been identified as Jamir Cambranes, a technician of Euphrates Avenue.

Police confirmed that officers responded to reports of gunfire at approximately 1:56 a.m. where they discovered Cambranes lying motionless on the roadside with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Cambranes had arrived home from work and shortly thereafter he received a phone call to join others from the Antelope street area to go for a drive out. He left his home on a bicycle between 7:00 and 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday night, April 21, to meet two male individuals in a silver Chevy Equinox with license plate BZC-50485.

His girlfriend told police she began calling and texting him around 9:20 p.m. but received no response. At about 11:15 p.m., she tracked his phone’s location to the Burrell Boom/Hattieville Road area and alerted Cambranes’ brother, who, along with his brother-in-law, searched the area and discovered the body in the bushes along the roadside.

While talking to the reporters post-incident, the victim’s uncle expressed his shock and said, “We don’t know why he was picked up or who picked him up. I don't know why he was killed. The family members are as stumped as anybody can be. This was a young, productive human being.”

As the investigation continues, police have confirmed that they have impounded a silver Equinox and are seeking two suspects in relation to the murder of Jamir Cambranes. Police press officer ASP. Stacy Smith however told reporters that the silver Chevy Equinox in question is different from the one that was also impounded following the disappearance of Deborah Bree Arthurs.

Smith said that while both vehicles are of similar description the incidents are not believed to be connected. She also noted that police have since recovered evidence from Cambranes' murder scene on the Boom Hattieville Road.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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