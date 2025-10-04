Trinidad: 89-year-old succumbs to injuries after being beaten in neighbourhood clash

This incident took place when the deceased Sookhoo and his family got into a verbal altercation with their neighbours which later turned physical.

Trinidad and Tobago: An 89-year-old man, Siewnarine Sookhoo, was brutally beaten during an argument with a neighbor at his home in Barrackpore, Trinidad and Tobago on Friday, September 19, 2025.

According to eyewitnesses, this incident took place when the deceased Sookhoo and his family got into a verbal altercation with their neighbours which later turned physical. It was also reported that during the altercation, the neighbours pulled the 89-year-old man into the fight and struck him with an object several times, injuring him severely.

The incident was soon reported to Trinidad and Tobago Police Officials, who after investigating, claimed that the victim was rushed to the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH), where he was treated, and later got discharged.

The police further stated that, on Tuesday, exactly four days later, Sookhoo complained to his family that he is not feeling well and is experiencing pain following which he was again rushed to the hospital. Upon arrival, the medical staff suggested the family admit him for observation where he was receiving treatment.

The family revealed that on Thursday, September, 25, 2025 his condition worsened and while medical staff tried to stabilize his condition it got worse and later he was pronounced dead by them at the hospital.



Police officials stated that the post-mortem examination revealed the injuries Sookhoo sustained from the beating may have contributed to his death. Additionally, they mentioned that the deceased was cremated on Thursday, October 2, after a funeral at his home.

Authorities disclosed that they detained a suspect and charged him in connection with an unrelated matter. The investigation into the case is ongoing, led by Cpl. Khan of the Barrackpore Police Station, with assistance from officers of the Region 3 Homicide Bureau of Investigations.

The community in Trinidad and Tobago is reeling from this incident, with widespread outrage and sympathy. Facebook comments show the public's emotional response with many condemning the suspect's actions as "heartless" and "evil".