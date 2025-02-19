Antigua’s Cadyn Farrell crowned Miss Caribbean US Teen 2025

The 17-year-old Cadyn Farrell claimed the prestigious title at a pageant in Philadelphia on Sunday, with Chyanne Metelus of Trinidad and Tobago securing 1st runner-up.

Cadyn Farrell of Antigua and Barbuda has been named Miss Caribbean US Teen 2025 in Philadelphia on Sunday. While Farrell took home the crown, Trinidad and Tobago’s Chyanne Metelus secured the 1st runner up position.

Farrell holds roots from both Nevis and Antigua as her father Lassel Farrell is originally from Morning Star, Nevis while her mother is from Antigua. The teenager said that she views this pageant as more than just a competition as it represents an opportunity to celebrate her cultural background.

Farrell stated that she decided to participate in the pageant because it is embracing her culture and noted that the pageant is not all about beauty but also beauty and brains. “It is about talent and about knowing your cultural background,” added Cadyn Farrell.

Before taking the stage, she shared more about her connection to Antigua and Barbuda revealing that her grandfather owned the first bakery at Ottos, but her mother and her siblings migrated to the United States in 1976.

Farrell also said that she is still attached to her roots and noted that the things she loved about Antigua is that she is able to embrace the traditions and culture. The young female further noted that she loves the Carnival and the vibrant and distinct music during the carnival.

The pageant featured four contestants from across the Caribbean including Miss Teen Barbados Maliyaha Tillery, Miss Teen Jamaica Emilee Henry, Miss Teen Antigua and Barbuda Cadyn Farrell and Miss Teen Trinidad and Tobago Chyanne Metelus.

Dejah Lucas claims 1st runner up position in Miss Caribbean US adult category

The success for the twin-island nation continued in the adult category where Antigua's Dejah Lucas, 24, claimed the first runner-up position behind winner Jacqueline Means of Puerto Rico.

Lucas is presently pursuing Forensic Psychology as a sophomore at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and is born to Antiguan parents. She once attended the St Michael’s Primary School where she won her first pageant and decided to choose pageantry as her career.

Following the victory, the organisers took to Facebook to congratulate the queens on their incredible victory saying that their hard work, dedication and grace have truly shined throughout the journey.

They further wished Cadyn Farrell and Jacquline Means an amazing reign filled with inspiration, success and new opportunities. “May you continue to make a positive impact and represent the Caribbean with pride and excellence! Best of luck in all your future endeavours,” they added.

This pageant featured six contestants from across the Caribbean region including Miss Antigua and Barbuda Dejah Lucas, Miss USA Shantelle Jones, Miss Puerto Rico Jacqueline M, Miss Trinidad and Tobago Crystal Dove, Miss Saint Lucia Candace V and Miss Jamaica Remona Mighty.