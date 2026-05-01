2026-05-01 08:35:33
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Trinidad: Turtle nesting surges at Las Cuevas Beach with 300 arrivals in one week

Ecologists say the surge signals a strong nesting season, as authorities urge visitors to protect turtles by keeping distance and avoiding artificial light.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Trinidad and Tobago: Las Cuevas Beach is experiencing an increase in nesting activity, as over 300 Leatherback turtles have arrived on shore in the past week. This brought the season total to over 1,300 on the beach.

This sudden increase indicates a very strong nesting season for the species, as similar patterns are seen at the other nesting grounds in Trinidad and Tobago. Some of the key sites are Grande Riviere, Matura Bay, Fish pond in Trinidad, and Turtle Beach in Tobago.

Similar activity is being observed at other nesting sites across Trinidad and Tobago. This is an important period for the species, and continued care and respect are essential, stated the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism.

Ecologists are viewing this as a positive development for the species, struggling against habitat loss, pollution and human disturbance.

Las Cuevas Beach has been a key nesting site for a long time. The recent increase in activity reinforces its role in the survival of these turtles which travel thousands of kilometers to return to their birth shores.

Visitors are asked to act responsible during this important period. Authorities are advising them to keep a safe distance from the turtles, to not use artificial light and flash photography, and to follow the instructions of the on-site guides.

Other steps that can be taken by the visitors include the use of red light, no beach driving, avoid walking on dunes, and wearing dark clothes.

Locals have taken to social media to urge for better protective measures for the species. Lynn Seepersad said, “They should close d beach for now because of d amount of turtles coming to lay,” while Richard Frederick stated, “I so hope that the residents are aware and are taking steps to protect the nesting sites.”

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

White paper on universal health care in St Kitts-Nevis expected in April

2026-05-01 05:35:26

Uncategorised

St Kitts: Another government institution attacked by mold

2026-05-01 05:35:26

St Kitts & Nevis Labour Party says, things changed after 2015 election loss, Douglas served exceptionally
Uncategorised

St Kitts & Nevis Labour Party says, things changed after 2015 election lo...

2026-05-01 05:35:26

Uncategorised

Jamaica: More than 150,000 citizens to benefit from 5-year Digital Skills...

2026-05-01 05:35:26

Uncategorised

CARICOM Bureau meeting discusses political, humanitarian situation in Hai...

2026-05-01 05:35:26

Bahamas

Bahamas Murder Tragedy: 72-year-old woman raped and killed, suspect in cu...

2026-05-01 05:35:26

Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago: 17-year-old shot in Maloney dies after days on life...

2026-05-01 05:35:26

Belize

Belize Police investigate broad daylight killing of Franklin Enrique Alas...

2026-05-01 05:35:26