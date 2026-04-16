Trinidad: Missing Las Lomas man found dead after days-long search

The family of the missing Las Lomas man said he never returned home after leaving to complete a job, prompting concern and a missing person report to be filed with the authorities.

Trinidad and Tobago: After several days of intense searching, missing Las Lomas resident Frederick Aaron Stevenson has been found dead in a forested area off Esmaralda Road in Trinidad. Stevenson reportedly went missing on Saturday, April 11, 2026 after he left his home around 8: 35 am to repair an air conditioning unit at a nearby residence within walking distance.

According to his family, he never returned home which prompted concern from them and they made a missing report of the same with the authorities.

Search efforts began shortly after his disappearance and continued for several days. On Tuesday, April 14, extensive searches were carried out from 5:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. by police officers, including Sgt. Caldon and Cpl. Singh along with family members and the Legitimate Hunters Search and Rescue Team which was led by Commander Shamsudeen Ayube.

Despite these efforts, Stevenson remained missing until Wednesday, April 15 when his body was found in a forested area in Las Lomas #3. The discovery was reportedly made by Ian Alleyne who is a local media personality with assistance from members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by Captain Vallence Rambharat.

The circumstances surrounding his death are being treated as a homicide, confirmed the authorities. The tragic outcome has sent shockwaves through the community. The Hunters Search and Rescue Team extended condolences to Stevenson’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Authorities continue to urge the public to come forward with any information that may assist in the investigation and they are also emphasising the importance of community cooperation in such cases.

Locals are also taking to Facebook to express their shock and condolences. A user named Unruly Nicole said, “Sad indeed friends do carry you and don't bring you back...condolences to the family and friends.” Another local noted, “That family hiding something cus why d man tool bag, clothes and slippers in allyuh yard, partially burnt??? His mom clearly stated he dont leave his tool bag nowhere and the condition he left home he would never go st Helena or anywhere else dressed that way!! He went to assist who he thought was his friend!! That so called friend knows a lot more than he said!!”