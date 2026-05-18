Dominica’s Fort Young ranked among Caribbean’s top all-inclusive resorts for Summer 2026

Caribbean Journal ranked Fort Young Hotel & Dive Resort seventh in its latest list of the Caribbean’s best all-inclusive resorts, highlighting Dominica’s growing appeal for eco-luxury and adventure tourism.

Dominica: The Commonwealth of Dominica has once again captured regional and international attention after its Fort Young Hotel & Dive Resort was featured in Caribbean Journal’s newly released list of “The Caribbean’s 25 Best All-Inclusive Resorts for Summer Vacations.” Placed at 7th place, the recognition placed Dominica alongside some of the Caribbean’s most celebrated tourism destinations.

The list released on Sunday recognises a total of 25 resorts from across the Caribbean as the best all-inclusive for the upcoming summer vacations. The list has been topped by Princess Senses The Mangrove in Jamaica followed by Lopesan Costa Bávaro Resort, Spa and Casino in Dominican Republic and Beaches Resort in Turks and Caicos at 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

Talking about Dominica’s Fort Young Hotel & Dive Resort, Caribbean Journal praised it for its unique combination of history, adventure and modern hospitality. Located on the waterfront in Roseau, the property has increasingly become one of the island’s leading tourism landmarks, particularly following its recent expansion and enhancement of guest experiences.

According to the renowned tourism magazine, the resort stands out for offering visitors direct access to Dominica’s nature-driven experiences such as diving, hiking, waterfalls and wellness-focused adventures while also maintaining a strong connection to the island’s authentic Caribbean identity.

The 25 best all-inclusive resorts for summer vacations https://t.co/LpPsXm31sP from @SandalsResorts to @PrincessHotels — Caribbean Journal (@caribjournal) May 17, 2026

The recognition comes at a time when Dominica continues to strengthen its reputation as one of the Caribbean’s leading eco-luxury and adventure tourism destinations. Unlike traditional mass-tourism islands, Dominica has increasingly attracted travellers seeking immersive experiences centred around nature, sustainability, wellness and culture.

Not only this, but earlier this month, Caribbean Journal also did a feature on the island nation while telling its readers that ‘Dominica is seeing surging tourism growth’. Sharing the statistics, the magazine noted that the total visitor arrivals climbed to 496,635 in 2025 which was up from 432,989 in 2024 and represented a growth of a whopping 15%.

Stayover arrivals also increased by 19% to 99,846 visitors in 2025 and this number surpassed the pre-pandemic 2019 levels of the island. A similar momentum is continuing into this year with the first-quarter stayover arrivals this year increasing another 10% as compared to the same period last year.

Caribbean Journal noted that the numbers reflect an increasing demand for destinations centered on nature, adventure as well as wellness travel.