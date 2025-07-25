Dominica Budget 2025 Live: EC$1.2 Billion Debate Underway
The 2025-2026 budget with Estimates of Expenditure totaling EC$1,213,494,398.00 is set to be addressed as the finance minister seeks the approval of the Dominican parliament.
Friday, 25th July 2025
Dominica: Today marks an exciting day for Dominica as Dr. Irving McIntyre, Minister of Finance, Economic Development, Climate Resilience, and Social Security, is slated to open the new parliamentary session by presenting the 2025-2026 budget for the country.
The budget with Estimates of Expenditure totaling EC$1,213,494,398.00 is set to be addressed as the minister seeks the approval of the parliament.
The budget is set to be presented today from 10:00 a.m. via a live broadcasting from the Government Information Service (GIS) and the Dominica Broadcasting Service (DBS) with the President of Dominica Sylvanie Burton said to be delivering a special address to the citizens of Dominica.
Latest Updates
July 25, 2025 at 4:00 PM
Dominica Budget 2025 Live: Revenue Surges on VAT and CBI, $603M Poured into Infrastructure
Moving forward, Dr. McIntyre acknowledged a change in the fiscal position and said that there was a slight decline in government fiscal position in 2024-2025, moving from a primary of 1.5% of GDP in the previous year to a deficit of 0.6%.
"However, fiscal year 2024–2025 has had the strongest revenue performance record as well as the high areas of collection of the economic activity and improvement in tax administration,” he explained.
On revenues, he reported strong growth and noted that, “There was growth in revenue collection with all the major categories surpassing collections of the previous year. VAT performed exceptionally well, exceeding budget estimates by 3% and surpassing collections for the previous year by $9 million. The VAT now accounts for 41% of total tax revenues. Tax on income and profits also had a strong performance, surpassing budget expectations, as well as last year’s collections.”
Non-tax revenues were supported largely by the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme. “Non-tax revenue supported mainly by CBI inflows grew by 3.1% over that of the previous year. The CBI continues to be a critical source of financing mainly for capital expenditure and accounts for roughly 58% of total revenues,” the finance minister stated.
Expenditure also showed significant trends. “Overall outlay for current has increased slightly by 1.3%. Expenditure on fiscal environment as well as transfer and subseries is registered, increases while interest payments and spending on goods and services declined. It should be noted that total recurrent expenditure fell well in the budget estimates for this year,” Dr. McIntyre said.
He highlighted a major increase in capital spending saying, “Fiscal year 2024–25, notable increase in capital expenditure equivalent to 31% of GDP reflecting the ongoing infrastructure development push as government continues to invest heavily in economic infrastructure, resulting in capital expenditure of $603.5 million.”
July 25, 2025 at 3:58 PM
Dominica Budget 2025 Live: Finance Minister Highlights Strong 2024 Growth, GDP and Economic Trends
During the budget address 2025-2026, Finance Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre, began by stating, “I will now give an overview of our achievements over the present year 2025, 2026 budget estimates and outline our plans for the year ahead.”
In his presentation, Dr. McIntyre highlighted the impact of global uncertainty on economic performance. He said, “The swift acceleration of tension and extremely higher levels of political uncertainty are having a significant bank on global economic, according to the World Economic Outlook Report of April 2025. Global growth is estimated at 2.8 in 2025 with projections of represent into six. Growth in advanced economies is projected to be 1.4% in 2025 and in emerging markets and development, economic growth is expected to slow down by 3.7% in 2025 and 3.9% in 2026.”
Speaking about the region, the finance minister added that regional economic activity in the Eastern Caribbean Union expanded in 2024 by 3.6% and is expected to continue with projections of 3.2% and 3.4% for 2025 and 2026 respectively. “I am happy to report that in keeping up with regional trends, Dominica’s real GDP is estimated to have grown by 3.5% in 2024. This growth was fuelled by robust wholesale and retail trade, a very ambitious public investment program, increase in tourism activity and growth in agricultural output,” he added.
He noted that inflation had eased, saying, “Rate of inflation also declined slightly, averaging 3.1% in 2024 down from 3.5% in 2023 due to the easing of food and commodity prices. The current account deficit is estimated to have narrowed by 2% to 32.2% of GDP in 2024 but remains above its norm due to import-heavy infrastructure projects. Currently our debt-to-GDP ratio hovers around 89%.”
July 25, 2025 at 3:34 PM
Dominica Budget 2025 Live: Finance Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre Unveils Budget 2025 Theme
Amid high anticipation and high public interest, the Finance Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre stepped onto the podium after a powerful address from Sylvanie Burton, the President of Dominica, to deliver a critical address on the 2025 Finance Bill.
He began his address by telling the parliament that the theme for this year’s Budget is ‘Balance in Resilient Development and Fiscal Discipline for Sustainable Growth’.
July 25, 2025 at 3:21 PM
Dominica Budget 2025 Live: President Highlights CBI Programme’s Legacy and Impact on Nation Building
During the presentation of Dominica’s EC $1.21 B Budget 2025 in Parliament, President Sylvanie Burton placed strong emphasis on the role of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme in shaping the country’s development and resilience over the last three decades.
“The CBI programme, introduced in 1993, is now one of the world’s longest running economic internship programmes,” the President stated. “Dominica has also been placed in the top spot of the CBI Index ranking several times. Thanks to the 20 years of unwavering commitment to the programme of this current administration, the nation has been able to achieve transformation.”
She noted that as part of regional efforts to strengthen the programme, a recent OECS Meeting was held in Antigua earlier in April during which concerns were addressed to improve CBI programmes across the region and a Memorandum of Understanding was also signed.
She further underscored that the contribution of the CBI programme to Dominica’s economy and sustainable development has been “immense,” highlighting that “its revenues over the years have funded national projects in infrastructure, healthcare, education, housing, tourism and climate resilience.”
While listing recent projects supported by the programme, she said, “Lately, a new international airport, geothermal energy, major hotel developments, climate-resilient homes, 12 new health centres, school construction and renovation, the new Marigot Hospital, the tablets initiative, Marina Portsmouth, and the cable car, to name a few. These initiatives have the power to transform our economic landscape and improve lives across Dominica.”
Furthermore, she addressed the critics and noted, “Over the years, the CBI investment programme has come under various attacks from critics and traditional media and across social media platforms, but let us declare: these voices do not have the interests of Dominica at heart. Their mission is not to build, but to break down; not to uplift, but to undermine. What their problem is, is not national progress, but personal and political agenda.”
She firmly described the programme as “a lifeline for Dominica,” adding, “It has helped us heal after disasters, supported infrastructure, improved healthcare and education, and created thousands of opportunities for our people. It is without question the goose that lays the golden eggs, and we must not allow anyone to kill it.”
July 25, 2025 at 3:14 PM
Dominica Budget 2025 Live: President Burton Hails CBI Programme, Calls it ‘Lifeline for Dominica’
President Sylvanie Burton has hailed the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme as a "lifeline for Dominica" and emphasised its crucial role in the country's development and resilience. Speaking ahead of the 2025 budget presentation, President Burton highlighted the programme's significant contributions to Dominica's growth and progress.
"The citizenship by investment programme is a vital pillar for our country's development. It deserves to be protected and defended. I pray daily for its sustainability. Without this programme, our current progress would have been catastrophic," President Burton said.
Addressing Challenges through CBI Programme
She recalled that Dominica has endured tremendous disasters from Hurricane David in 1979, Tropical Storm in 2015, Hurricane Maria in 2017, the impacts of COVID 19, climate change and global conflicts to name of few.
According to her, Tropical storm Erica affected over 90% of the country’s GDP while Hurricane Maria’s impact was around 226%. In response, the government acted swiftly and wisely positioning as an innovative resilient nation open to responsible investment, she said.
The President added that consequently, the government has strengthened the CBI programme by enhancing transparency, compliance with international standards, rigorous diligence procedures, and the integrity of the programme. This responsible approach has earned invested, trust and positioned Dominica as a leader in the CBI industry.
July 25, 2025 at 2:34 PM
Dominica Budget 2025 Live: President Burton Recalls Historic Electoral Reform in Dominica
During her address, President Sylvanie burton recalled the historic parliamentary sitting where three significant bills on electoral reform and modernization were unanimously passed, marking a major milestone in Dominica's reform journey. She said, “On Wednesday, 19, March 2025, a historic movement unfolded here in the Parliament of the nature Isle. Three significant bills on electoral reform and modernisation were debated unanimously passed and enacted into law despite resistance from a few pressure groups that sought to repeal the process.”
The bills, passed on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, include:
1. The Registration of Electoral Act 2025
2. The House of Assembly Elections Act 2025
3. The Electoral Commission Act 2025
President Burton said that these laws aim to modernize Dominica's electoral framework, enhancing the registration process, elections, and the operations of the Electoral Commission.
July 25, 2025 at 2:20 PM
Dominica Budget 2025 Live: President Sylvanie Burton Arrives
As Dominica prepares to present its EC$1,213,494,398.00 budget for 2025-2026 in Parliament today, President Sylvanie Burton has arrived and is currently addressing the parliament. Notably, her address precedes the budget presentation by the Finance Minister.
