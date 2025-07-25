Dominica Budget 2025 Live: EC$1.2 Billion Debate Underway

Dominica Budget 2025 Live: Revenue Surges on VAT and CBI, $603M Poured into Infrastructure

Moving forward, Dr. McIntyre acknowledged a change in the fiscal position and said that there was a slight decline in government fiscal position in 2024-2025, moving from a primary of 1.5% of GDP in the previous year to a deficit of 0.6%.

"However, fiscal year 2024–2025 has had the strongest revenue performance record as well as the high areas of collection of the economic activity and improvement in tax administration,” he explained.

On revenues, he reported strong growth and noted that, “There was growth in revenue collection with all the major categories surpassing collections of the previous year. VAT performed exceptionally well, exceeding budget estimates by 3% and surpassing collections for the previous year by $9 million. The VAT now accounts for 41% of total tax revenues. Tax on income and profits also had a strong performance, surpassing budget expectations, as well as last year’s collections.”

Non-tax revenues were supported largely by the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme. “Non-tax revenue supported mainly by CBI inflows grew by 3.1% over that of the previous year. The CBI continues to be a critical source of financing mainly for capital expenditure and accounts for roughly 58% of total revenues,” the finance minister stated.

Expenditure also showed significant trends. “Overall outlay for current has increased slightly by 1.3%. Expenditure on fiscal environment as well as transfer and subseries is registered, increases while interest payments and spending on goods and services declined. It should be noted that total recurrent expenditure fell well in the budget estimates for this year,” Dr. McIntyre said.

He highlighted a major increase in capital spending saying, “Fiscal year 2024–25, notable increase in capital expenditure equivalent to 31% of GDP reflecting the ongoing infrastructure development push as government continues to invest heavily in economic infrastructure, resulting in capital expenditure of $603.5 million.”