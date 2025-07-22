Dominica to unveil $1.2 billion national budget in Parliament on July 25

The Finance Minister will present the new budget in Parliament, seeking approval for estimated spending of EC$1.21 billion.

Dominica: The Minister of Finance, Economic Development, Climate Resilience and Social Security, Dr. Irving McIntyre is set to present Dominica’s National Budget for 2025-2026 before the Parliament on Friday, July 25, 2025.

The Minister is set to go before the Parliament and seek parliamentary approval of the new budget with Estimates of Expenditure totaling EC$1,213,494,398.00.

The amount proposed of one billion two hundred and thirteen million, four hundred and ninety-four thousand, three hundred and ninety-eight dollars is set to be used throughout the fiscal year which will end on June 30, 2026.

The budget is set to outline major development plans that will be taking place within the country to ensure economic stability and social investment.

The budget presentation is set to mark the new parliamentary session which will be graced by the presence of the President of Dominica Sylvanie Burton who will be delivering a special address not only to the ministers but to the people of Dominica as well.

According to the information, the proceedings for the House will commence at 10:00 a.m. and will be broadcasted live for the public via the Government Information Service (GIS) and the Dominica Broadcasting Service (DBS).

The new year’s budget presentation comes just a month after the Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit took the stand at the Dominican Labour Party (DLP) 70th Anniversary and delivered strong remarks regarding the new budget.

The Prime Minister promised the hundreds of supporters that the Government will be addressing the high cost of living during the viewing of the 2025-2026 National Budget as the prices were a pressing concern for the citizens in the country.

He vowed at the rally that the Finance Minister will be dealing with the issue of high living cost “frontally” in the upcoming budget presentation.

Meanwhile, the citizens of Dominica have also expressed hope and excitement as they have been eagerly awaiting the new budget to see the changes made that will be impacting their daily lives with many watching for the government plans related to food prices, wages, tax reductions, and fuel costs.