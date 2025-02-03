Dominica kicks off vibrant cruise week as MSC Virtuosa arrives with 6300 visitors

The island nation is set to welcome 20,551 cruise visitors this week, aboard seven cruises.

Dominica is all set to kick off a vibrant week with the inaugural call of MSC Virtuosa today with a whopping 6334 passengers. The vessel will dock at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth, allowing visitors to indulge in the diverse offerings of the Nature Isle.

Thousands of exciting cruise passengers will be stepping onto the shores and are ready to experience Dominica’s adventure, culture and breathtaking natural beauty.

According to the figures, the island nation will be welcoming an expected 20,551 cruise visitors this week between February 3 to 9, 2025 onboard seven cruises. Cruise Passengers in Dominica On February 7, two cruises will arrive to the island including MV Marella Discovery and MSV Club Med II with 2124 and 392 passengers respectively. The cruises will be docking at different port on Roseau Cruise Ship Berth and Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth, making it easier for all the passengers to disembark and explore.

The following day also two cruises will arrive including MV Vision of the Seas and MV Norwegian Pearl and will dock at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth and Woodbridge Bay Port with 2514 and 2394 visitors respectively.

The week will end with the arrival of the luxurious cruise MV Aidaperla which will be docking at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth with 3256 passengers. The arrival of these hundreds and thousands of cruise visitors within the first week of February will give a major push to the island’s cruise tourism sector.

Complete Dominica Cruise Schedule between February 3 to 9

3, Monday

MSC Virtuosa – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (6334 passengers)

5, Wednesday

MV Costa Fortuna – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (3470 passengers)

6, Thursday

MV Le Ponant – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (65 passengers)

7, Friday

MV Marella Discovery – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (2124 passengers)

MSV Club Med II – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (394 passengers)

8, Saturday

MV Vision of the Seas – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (2514 passengers)

MV Norwegian Pearl – Woodbridge Bay Port (2394 passengers)

9, Sunday

MV Aidaperla – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (3256 passengers)