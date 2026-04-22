Trinidad: Officer Anushka Eversley strangled to death as 60+ guns stolen in station breach

The mother of three, with about 15 years of service, was last seen alive around 11 p.m. on Saturday in the charge room.

Trinidad and Tobago: A municipal officer in Trinidad has been brutally killed in what authorities are calling a deeply disturbing incident. The deceased Municipal Police Corporal Anushka Eversley was reportedly strangled and beaten to death.

The mother of three, who had around 15 years’ service, was last seen alive around 11 pm on Saturday in the charge room. She was later found dead around 4:40 am by a colleague who came back to the area and found it in darkness.

After he switched on the lights, the officer noticed blood coming out from the dormitory. Further checks disclosed that the room had been breached. Law enforcement consultant and firearms expert Paul Daniel Nahous provided an estimate of the stolen items following the incident and said that 62 firearms and over 40,000 rounds of ammunition have been stolen. “So in total, we’re looking at approximately $650,000 in government property that was stolen,” Nahous said, adding that the shotguns could be pump-action or semi-automatic.

The confirmation of the officer’s death by strangulation came from Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro. According to the information, Corporal Eversley, who was attached to the San Fernando City Police in Trinidad was found dead at the station on Sunday morning.

According to initial reports, she was shot but further investigations revealed that she was beaten to death. In the aftermath of the attack, more than 60 firearms along with thousands of rounds of ammunition were stolen from the facility. Commissioner Guevarro said that some of the stolen weapons and ammunition have since been recovered and individuals currently in custody are assisting with the investigation.

The probe into the assault on the San Fernando Municipal Police precinct is now expanding but the Commissioner was unable to confirm how many officers were present at the station at the time of the breach.

Commissioner Guevarro also issued an apology following earlier remarks in which he described the incident as a ‘one-off’ and distanced the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service from the attack. When questioned by reporters, he clarified that no ill intent was meant by his statement.

Investigators uncovered four pieces of masking tape that had been placed over security cameras which suggested that the CCTV system was also deliberately tampered with during the incident. Despite this, technicians from the Homicide Bureau were able to recover some footage from the scene.