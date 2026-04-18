Trinidad: 32-year-old mother shot dead at boyfriend’s home, 6-year-old son remains unharmed 

Trinidad and Tobago: A deadly shooting incident in the 500 community of Trinidad has left one woman dead and two men injured which included a member of the Special Forces and a man already reeling from the recent homicide of his brother.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Shanice Morris who was fatally shot on Friday at a residence located at the corner of Victoria Drive West and Queensway Drive in Balmoral Park. Reports indicate that Morris had gone to the home of her boyfriend Keon Alexander after hearing that he had been shot.

It is being said that as she arrived and went to check on him, she was also caught in the attack and was shot. The female later died in the driveway while her 6-year-old son was seated in the vehicle she arrived in. The child reportedly heard the shots but was unharmed.

Alexander was among the victims who got injured during this attack. He is the brother of Jalani Garcia Williams who was gunned down just one month earlier outside a minimart in Edinburgh 500 which has added another layer of tragedy to the incident.

Also wounded in the shooting was a Special Forces soldier identified as Almorales. He was taken to hospital for treatment but the extent of his injuries has not yet been disclosed.

Police are continuing investigations into the circumstances surrounding the attack, including a possible motive and whether the victims were targeted. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, particularly given its connection to a recent killing in the area.

Locals are taking to Facebook to express their shock and condolences with one saying, “Tonight is not the time for politics or division. A life was lost, a child lost his mother, and our family is grieving. Let compassion lead. Please keep our family in prayer and respect this painful time,” while another said, “My sadness is all gone. I am now very angry. May God have mercy on the people of T&T. Seems like we will not have any more young people in this country just now... When will it end.”